BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chase Elliott knew the question was coming.

Following a round of interviews earlier in the day, Elliott was asked again Tuesday afternoon about the hot topic in the NASCAR garage during a Zoom session with Bristol-area media.

Just what happened between Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in the final stages of last week’s race at Kansas Speedway?

“We just ran into each other there on pit road and it’s a really a non-issue,” Elliott said. “So glad nobody had any damage, and we were both able to finish the race.”

In an incident that has been replayed and rehashed countless time, Larson made contact with Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet following a round of pit stops.

During a caution period moments later, Elliott swerved into the passenger-side door of the Larson car. Elliott then had a chat with Larson after the race.

“There was no conflict,” Elliott said. “Kyle and I talked there after the race and that was it. When you have an issue and you talk about things like adults, that’s really the end of it.”

As usual, the 28-year-old Georgia native has been on the radar of fans and media all season. The sport’s most popular driver failed to qualify for the Playoffs after missing six races due to snowboard accident and NASCAR suspension.

Elliott fans have reason for optimism in tonight’s Bristol Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway

In addition to posting three straight top-10 finishes, Elliott knows the secret to success at Bristol. He won the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, has posted a total of eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts at BMS.

“We’ve been making some good progress the last few weeks and I thought we were a little more relevant this past weekend,” Elliott said. “All the pieces of the puzzle have been there.

“It’s one thing to not win when you’re not running good. When you’re a contender and are in the hunt, that has a whole different feel than struggling all day.”

Elliott will have another edge for the Night Race.

“It’s probably the coolest race we have on the schedule,” Elliott “It’s a place that I think everybody looks forward to. I certainly do.”

The love affair between Elliott and BMS goes way back.

“I remember going to going there as a kid and the environment being so different than it is everywhere else,” Elliott said. “It makes it better for everybody involved, for the fans, for the drivers and the whole bit.”

According to Elliott, the loyalty of his fan army is a constant motivator.

“I’m always so grateful to have those folks on board,” Elliott said. “Hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”

As the subject of his flare-up with Larson dies down, Elliott wants to focusing on the closing the season with a flourish over the next eight weeks

“I just try to look ahead to whatever’s next and ultimately if it’s not helping us go faster, I probably don’t care a whole lot about it,” Elliott said. “That’s just kind of my mindset. I want to do my part for our team and I think the rest of it will kind of figure itself out.”