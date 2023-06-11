Hayden Moore (Saint Louis) and Kerry Herndon-Brown (Memphis) had three hits apiece as Elizabethton earned a 6-3 Appalachian League seven inning victory over the Bristol State Liners on Sunday at Joe O'Brien Field.

DJ Dillehay (Brown) added two doubles for Elizabethton, which scored six runs in the first four innings.

Turner Swistak (Tennessee) allowed two unearned runs in four innings. Sean Hollister (Presbyterian) pitched the fifth to pick up the win, while Kai Leckszas (Georgetown) and John Harrick (Johnson County CC) also worked an inning apiece. Harrick got the save.

Bristol, which scored twice in the first, managed just one more run in the fifth while being out-hit 13-6 by the River Riders, which improved to 4-2.

Joseph Cardinale (Utah) had two of Bristol's six hits. Joe Kinneberg (Newman University, Kansas) had the lone RBI for Bristol.

Nicholas Smith (Missouri) allowed nine hits and five runs in three innings to take the loss for the State Liners.

Bristol (4-2) will be off today and then visit Burlington on Tuesday. The State Liners return home on June 18 to face Burlington.