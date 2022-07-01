Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Elizabeth
BRISTOL, Va. – The grand opening of Virginia’s first casino is days away and a staff of 600 is preparing to welcome guests to the Bristol Casi…
Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.
A Bristol, Tennessee horsewoman is sitting tall in the saddle after achieving what she describes as a lifetime goal.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded the board overseeing Virginia’s community colleges welcome his administration into the search for a new leader or…
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction on a premier pickleball facility could begin soon in Bristol.
Patrick Wade will be putting in some serious work during the 2022-23 school year.
Joshua Gobble knows stress and speed.
During the week, the 26-year-old Abingdon resident works as a deputy for the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday nights, Gobble follows a family tradition at regional short tracks.
A Saltville, Virginia man died following a single-vehicle cash in Washington County last week.
Bristol Virginia/Tennessee mayors, what is wrong with y'all? Three years in a row, no fireworks ... that's just sad.
As July 1 approaches, 52 new laws are set to go into effect across Tennessee.