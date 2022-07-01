 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth

Elizabeth

Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts