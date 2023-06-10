It’s been a season of consistency for Top Fuel competitor Leah Pruett and her Tony Stewart Racing team.

Saturday was no different at Bristol Dragway, as Pruett claimed her first No. 1 qualifying spot of the season for the Thunder Valley Nationals based off her Friday night run of 3.745 seconds at 322.42 mph.

“It's the culmination of our performance that has led up to this,” Pruett said. “There is nothing like racing on Sunday and racing in Thunder Valley. We got the highs and the lows and the emotions of racing in qualifying. You get the echo of the cars here, and hopefully, we echo our performance of qualifying No. 1 and bring that into race day.”

It’s the 14th career No. 1 spot for Pruett, who will open today’s eliminations against Spencer Massey.

Brittany Force qualified second with a 3.747 at 334.48, and Steve Torrence’s 3.753 at 329.10 gave him the third slot.

Due to pending weather, NHRA officials have made a schedule change for eliminations.

The opening round will now begin at 10 a.m. with Top Fuel. Parking lots will open at 8, and gates will open at 8:30.

In Funny Car, Robert Hight earned his second No. 1 spot this season and 79th in his career on the strength of his 3.938 at 321.35 from Friday.

Hight will face Alex Laughlin to open eliminations aiming for his second career win at Bristol.

“My team has a pretty good handle on all the conditions and we have a lot of data to look at,” Hight said. “We do have a new combination, and we're trying to get through that, but if we get the cylinder dropping fixed, this thing will have three-second runs all day tomorrow. That's probably what it's going to take to win, especially first round. “

Defending class champion Ron Capps took the second spot with his 3.962 at 318.92 from Friday.

Five-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, who entered the weekend ranked in the No. 14 spot in points, earned her first No. 1 of the season with a run of 6.627 at 205.88 on Friday.

“We'll see what happens, but hopefully it's a long, successful Sunday here in Bristol,” Enders said. “I'm just so, so thrilled that we're back.

“No matter what happens, we've just worked so incredibly hard. These guys haven't had a day off in months, and you're seeing it come to fruition.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Gaige Herrera added another chapter to his storybook season.

The first-year Vance & Hines sensation won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and also secured his fourth straight No. 1 qualifier.

In the final round of the bonus event, Herrera was quicker on the starting line against Hector Arana Jr., posting a .009 reaction time and a run of 6.849-seconds at 194.83 mph on his Suzuki.

“It makes me feel better that I went out there and did my job,” Herrera said. “I had to fight the bike a little bit from going towards the wall, and I think that's why we slowed up a little bit. But that was a good run with Hector.

“This whole season has been a dream come true, like I've been saying, and to do it like we've been doing it is just incredible. I'm just glad to be part of it.”

Saturday also served as the finish of last week’s weather-impaired New England Nationals.

Justin Ashley earned his third Top Fuel victory of the season by defeating final eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher in the finals.

Meanwhile in Funny Car, Bob Tasca III powered to his first win of the season by stopping John Force in the final round.