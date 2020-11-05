Watch Now: Officials: Nov. 3 election drew record turnout

Sullivan County; Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia, saw record-breaking voter turnout throughout the course of early and in-person voting for this election, election officials said.
“We definitely hit an all-time new record,” Jason Booher, Sullivan County’s administrator of elections, said around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
He said about 55,000 people had already voted early or by mail before Election Day, and the county — which includes Bristol, Tennessee — just needed 6,000 more votes that day to break its previous record. As of 4 p.m., Election Day votes had already hit 12,000, Booher said.
By the time all early, absentee and Election Day votes were tallied, 74,815 county residents had voted in the Nov. 3 election, according to a Tuesday night post on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s Facebook page.
That represents close to 70% of the county’s registered voter population, which Booher said was about 107,000. It’s also an increase of more than 11,000 over voter turnout for the November 2016 election, when 62,278 county residents voted.
Virginia is still tallying absentee votes, which will be accepted through Friday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. But Penny Limburg, the director of elections and general registrar for Bristol, Virginia, said her city had already blown past its previous voting records.
“In [the 2016 presidential election], we had 60% turnout with 7,057 votes,” Limburg said midday Wednesday.
For this election, between early, absentee and in-person voting, that figure jumped to 7,809 votes, or 67%, she said.
“I’ve been here [for] 15 years. That broke all records that we’ve had,” Limburg added.
Derek Lyell, the director of elections and general registrar for Washington County, Virginia, said that nearly 16,000 residents used early or absentee ballots to cast their votes, while about 12,800 voted in person during Election Day.
“... in recent memory, that’s certainly the highest” voter turnout the county had seen, Lyell said Wednesday afternoon.
“Our unofficial numbers right now [show that] we had 74.8% [voter turnout] for the election,” he said. “Pretty typically, Washington County votes right around 70% ... for presidential elections. That is a large jump to go up to nearly 75%.”
That turnout didn’t just influence the presidential race: It meant a record level of participation for Tennessee’s congressional and state legislative candidates.
Across Tennessee’s 1st congressional district, record numbers of voters cast ballots with their choice for the next representative of the district. All precincts in the 1st District have reported final numbers to the Tennessee secretary of state, and these numbers show more than 304,000 total voters participated in the congressional race, exceeding the 2016 total by roughly 50,000.
The winner of the congressional race, Diana Harshbarger, 60, a Kingsport Republican, received a total of 227,562 votes, significantly more than any other Republican has received in the district since 2000, including outgoing U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican from Johnson City.
Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham, 32, of Eidson, Tennessee, received more votes than any Democratic candidate since at least 2000, with 68,126 total votes.
But despite both candidates netting high numbers of votes, the percentages each received — 74.8% for Harshbarger and 22.4% for Walsingham — were comparable to results in other elections within the district during the last 20 years.
Sullivan County also saw a surge of votes cast in the congressional race, Sullivan County Election Commission numbers show.
A total of 72,546 votes were cast in the congressional race, nearly 12,000 more than the total for the 2016 race. Harshbarger won 53,184 votes in the county — about 5,400 more than Roe got in 2016. And Walsingham received more total votes in Sullivan than any Democrat to run for congress since 2008.
Booher, Limburg and Lyell all said that despite the high voter turnout and logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Election Day went smoothly for voters in their locales.
And all three praised the volunteer officials who made so many votes possible. Booher said that Sullivan County election officials even helped more than a dozen COVID-19-positive residents vote from within their cars in the parking lot of the election office. Those officials wore personal protective equipment and took all the recommended safety precautions, he said, but they were still taking a risk.
“When you’ve got somebody that’s willing to serve a 12- or 14-hour day, that alone is dedication,” he said. “And then when you’ve got somebody that’s saying, ‘Oh, I will not only serve a 12- to 14-hour day, I will actively engage with and vote someone who is COVID-positive, that’s an entirely different story.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
