Walsingham running to improve living conditions, opportunities

She said she has talked with elected officials in Northeast Tennessee and beyond, as well as elected Republicans at the state level like Sen. Jon Lundberg and the national level like Marsha Blackburn.

Bringing new jobs into the district in emerging industries like hemp, automation as well as renewable energy is a priority of Walsingham’s. She said she wants to ensure that anyone regardless of income can get the medical, mental and behavioral health care they need.

“I’m so sick and tired of people taking their own lives and chalking it up to a statistic. I will do anything and everything to help people know that it will get better, and that we care about them and will help them through whatever challenges they’re facing.”

She said she has known people who have killed themselves and still knows people who consider it an option. She said many people in Northeast Tennessee are desperate for assistance they desperately need but aren’t getting. Shortly after winning the Democratic nomination, Walsingham’s campaign started a Freedom Grant program similar to the Freedom Dividend offered by Andrew Yang’s campaign. Under Walsingham’s program two residents of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District who applied for the grant receive $500 a month for one year.