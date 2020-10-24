Walsingham running to improve living conditions, opportunities

While campaigning for Congress, Blair Walsingham said she has seen conditions she believes are unacceptable for people living in the U.S. or Tennessee.
“Before I got started with my campaign, I was already going out into the district. And I knew we were facing a lot of challenges. But once I started really going into my communities and just meeting more and more people, I realized the problems were bigger than I even knew,” Walsingham said.
“Not only did we face the problems I was aware of, like a lack of education, limited career options, sometimes no job options for people, single-parent households, drug addiction, but I found that people really were living without electricity, living without running water, certainly living without internet.”
Walsingham, 32, said she is running as the Democratic nominee to represent Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District so she can address these and other problems.
The election is Nov. 3 and voters in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District will vote for the next president, senator and congressman to represent them. In Sullivan County early voting started last week and will continue until Oct. 29.
Walsingham of Eidson, Tennessee, is a veteran and small business owner. She is also a cancer survivor and her time in the U.S. Air Force was cut short by an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Though she has worked on political campaigns, including former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang’s, Walsingham, like her rivals in the race, has never held elected office.
Walsingham said if elected her focus would be on listening to her constituents and addressing issues.
“I want to listen to everybody. Too many times, we’ve had representatives who serve personal interest or the corporations or only one political party,” Walsingham said.
She said she is not interested in partisan squabbling. She said she believes the job of an elected representative is to get legislation passed that benefits their constituents.
“I want to work with anybody who’s willing to do what’s right for East Tennessee, I don’t care what political party they’re with,” Walsingham said.
She said she has talked with elected officials in Northeast Tennessee and beyond, as well as elected Republicans at the state level like Sen. Jon Lundberg and the national level like Marsha Blackburn.
Bringing new jobs into the district in emerging industries like hemp, automation as well as renewable energy is a priority of Walsingham’s. She said she wants to ensure that anyone regardless of income can get the medical, mental and behavioral health care they need.
“I’m so sick and tired of people taking their own lives and chalking it up to a statistic. I will do anything and everything to help people know that it will get better, and that we care about them and will help them through whatever challenges they’re facing.”
She said she has known people who have killed themselves and still knows people who consider it an option. She said many people in Northeast Tennessee are desperate for assistance they desperately need but aren’t getting. Shortly after winning the Democratic nomination, Walsingham’s campaign started a Freedom Grant program similar to the Freedom Dividend offered by Andrew Yang’s campaign. Under Walsingham’s program two residents of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District who applied for the grant receive $500 a month for one year.
“And sometimes that keeps me up at night is knowing that I got letters from people here that say I don’t think my life is ever going to get better. I’m about to lose my home. I am in, you know, just massive debt, or they’re sick and can’t afford their health care. And they think that the only option for them is to end their life,” Walsingham said.
If elected she said she believes she could get on the Natural Resources committee, where she would work to preserve the natural beauty of East Tennessee.
