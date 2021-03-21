Two running to fill Virginia 38th Senate District seat held by late Sen. Ben Chafin

The race to fill the vacant 38th District state Senate seat, pitting Democrat Laurie Buchwald against Republican Travis Hackworth, heads for the finish line Tuesday, when polls open across Southwest Virginia.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., across a district that includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski, and Tazewell counties, parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties and the cities of Norton and Radford. Early voting began Feb. 5 and concludes March 20.
Buchwald, 60, is a nurse practitioner from Radford who served two terms on the Radford City Council. Hackworth, 45, of Cedar Bluff, owns and operates multiple businesses and serves on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
The winner will fill the unexpired term of Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died Jan. 1 of complications from COVID-19. Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled the special election, meaning residents of those areas had no representative votes throughout the 2021 General Assembly session.
Chafin was the first Republican to hold the seat in some time, winning a 2014 special election. He replaced former Sen. Phillip Puckett, D-Lebanon, who served from 1998 until stepping down in 2014.
Laurie Buchwald
Buchwald is working to become the first woman to represent the 38th District. She presently serves on multiple state boards dedicated to electing women to public office.
“I have a broad understanding of the issues, I have lived here 23 years and met a lot of people and I listen. I am an excellent listener and listen to their concerns,” she said. “Serving on Radford City Council, which was a non-partisan body when I served — and still is, but things have become very partisan these last few years — I know how to work with folks who think differently than I do. To reach across the aisle and work with those people is critical and I can do that. I have the education, the experience, the energy, the compassion and I think I’m the right person for the job.
“We need a voice in Southwest Virginia that isn’t the same voice. I believe in our Democratic values of education and health care and we [Democrats] don’t have anybody from below the New River Valley. As a senator, I would be a senator of the majority party. I would have the ear of everybody in power and would be able to broadcast the issues of Southwest Virginia,” Buchwald said.
Although her practice has offices in Radford and Blacksburg, she sees patients from up to 120 miles away, including many from far Southwest Virginia, Buchwald said.
Among her priorities are:
» Expanding access to health care and attracting providers that want to remain in the region.
» Improving and expanding broadband for economic development and education.
» Attracting more businesses to Southwest Virginia.
» Additional tourism promotion for hiking trails.
» Funding additional phases of the Coalfields Expressway.
She said transportation infrastructure is important for growing the region.
“I ride these roads all the time on my motorcycle, but I think of that as fun when I’m doing these curvy curves. But when you’re trying to get to work or trying to get to school or to get to a hospital for an emergency, we’ve got to make that [Coalfields Expressway] happen,” Buchwald said. “People who live in localities with four-lanes take for granted the ability to hop on the road the get to the target in no time or get to grocery stores or shopping and that is a major issue in counties with no four-lanes.”
She said the region must further capitalize on ecotourism opportunities.
“One thing I’ve been talking a lot about is preserving and utilizing our natural resources,” Buchwald said. “One of the things that draws people to Southwest Virginia is the incredible hiking — whether it’s the Creeper Trail, the New River Trail, the Appalachian Trail, the Back of the Dragon for cyclists. My friends and I will drive a couple of hours just to hit a good trail or I’ll do it to ride a good road.
“When I go to a locality, then I’m going to put gas in my tank, stay in a hotel and go eat. We have an exceptional area — rivers, trails, hiking. I think we absolutely have opportunities with revenue generation with that,” she said.
Buchwald raised about $163,800 for her campaign and spent about $147,000 through the March 11 period, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Her top donors include more than $80,000 from the Democratic Party of Virginia and individual donations from 16 Democratic state senators ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 each. Buchwald made a $1,100 donation to her own campaign.
Travis Hackworth
Hackworth emerged from a six-person January primary to get the GOP nod and describes himself as “pro-God, pro-business, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-family, pro-police, pro-coal, pro-veterans, and pro-America first.”
The candidate touts his 25 years of experience managing 13 different businesses and 100 employees for the past 20 years, including construction, real estate and development, manufacturing and food service. He also has extensive experience serving on the Richlands Industrial Development Authority, regional IDA, the Tazewell County Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors and Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission, plus other business and community boards.
“It really resonates with voters to have someone that not only understands policy and budgets, unfunded state mandates, compensation boards, VDOT issues and things like that, I can hit the ground running with those and know the phone numbers to call,” Hackworth said Thursday. “At the same time, you think outside the box, you’re creative, you try to look at what you can to promote local businesses and generational businesses.”
Hackworth said too many elected officials focus on incentivizing new businesses rather than finding ways to help existing businesses grow.
The candidate was directly involved in helping attract the Project Jonah aquaculture business to Southwest Virginia, which is expected to create more than 200 jobs.
Among his priorities are:
» Improving funding for schools and education.
» Improving roads and transportation infrastructure.
» Defending and improving coal industry jobs.
» Working to further expand broadband into the region.
» Supporting election integrity and requiring use of U.S.-made voting machines
Asked what voters are expressing to him on the campaign trail, Hackworth said his conservative base remains concerned about election issues and basic freedoms.
“One of the things people are really upset about is they still feel like there is election fraud, they still feel like our gun rights are in danger, they feel like our freedom of speech is being limited or censored. It’s still really raw with people,” he said. “The right-to-life issue comes up a lot. We still have a lot of people that are passionate about state-funded abortion. I think there’s two camps with that — one that would be more tolerant of abortion funding if it did not come from the taxpayers.”
Jobs and the economy are also at the top of mind.
“They’re concerned about the coalfields. When you get into Pulaski, Radford and Bland, it’s not as much because they’re not affected. But the coal counties, my home county, they’re worried about the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), about regulations, the messing with the coal tax credits. Sen. Chafin had a deal worked out before he died,” Hackworth said, adding that the General Assembly shaved a year off funding coal tax credits.
“People love that we’ve been instrumental in bringing some diversified business opportunities and not hanging all our fruit in the basket of coal,” he said.
He also touted his role in securing additional funding to expand broadband access.
Hackworth raised more than $236,000 and had more than $105,000 on hand through the March 11 reporting period. His largest single donors were $35,000 from Appalachian Capital Investments of Cedar Bluff, $31,000 from Trang Investments of Cedar Bluff, about $29,000 from the Republican Party of Virginia, $11,000 from Brant Robinson of Grundy, and $10,000 from Betting on Virginia Jobs, a bipartisan political action committee affiliated with the Bristol casino project. Sixteen current GOP senators made donations between $1,000 and $2,500 each, as did delegates Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, and Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell.
