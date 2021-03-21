Two running to fill Virginia 38th Senate District seat held by late Sen. Ben Chafin

“I have a broad understanding of the issues, I have lived here 23 years and met a lot of people and I listen. I am an excellent listener and listen to their concerns,” she said. “Serving on Radford City Council, which was a non-partisan body when I served — and still is, but things have become very partisan these last few years — I know how to work with folks who think differently than I do. To reach across the aisle and work with those people is critical and I can do that. I have the education, the experience, the energy, the compassion and I think I’m the right person for the job.

“We need a voice in Southwest Virginia that isn’t the same voice. I believe in our Democratic values of education and health care and we [Democrats] don’t have anybody from below the New River Valley. As a senator, I would be a senator of the majority party. I would have the ear of everybody in power and would be able to broadcast the issues of Southwest Virginia,” Buchwald said.

Although her practice has offices in Radford and Blacksburg, she sees patients from up to 120 miles away, including many from far Southwest Virginia, Buchwald said.

Among her priorities are:

» Expanding access to health care and attracting providers that want to remain in the region.