Smyth County sheriff switches to GOP

With Smyth County’s sheriff switching to the Republican Party this past week, only two sheriffs remain with the Democratic Party in Southwest Virginia.
“I am changing to the Republican Party because of the relentless attack on law enforcement by Democrats in Richmond and Washington,” Sheriff Chip Shuler said in a news release. “My deputies work hard to serve and protect the citizens of Smyth County. As sheriff, it has been difficult to watch my deputies try to move forward during this unprecedented assault on our profession.”
Shuler said law enforcement remains an honorable profession and should not be judged by the bad acts of a few.
“I have always been a conservative throughout my law enforcement career of 38 years.”
Shuler was elected as sheriff of Smyth County as a Democrat in 2015.
He follows Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan and Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, who both switched to the Republican Party in 2020.
“As we know, law enforcement is taking a hit in this country,” McClanahan said. “There is unrest in areas and there is a cry for police reform. This I can agree with, our field is an ever changing field that requires constant changes and updates to effectively do the job and protect our citizens.”
McClanahan said his life revolves around religion, family and occupation.
“I have said it many times, but the Democratic Party that we know today is no longer the party my grandfather was involved in,” McClanahan said. “The ideologies of the party have shifted away from those traditional values. Currently the Democratic Party is going against everything I stand for, pushing for defunding the police and the taking away of safeguards that have been put in place for us.”
McClanahan was elected in 2019 and represented the Democratic Party. He defeated incumbent longtime Sheriff Ray Foster, the Republican Party nominee.
“I can no longer be associated with the national Democratic Party due to them intoducing bills that negatively affect my community and my livelihood,” McClanahan said.
Hieatt said he was disappointed with laws that were introduced by the Democratic Party in Virginia.
“The day after this past election [2019] we were hit with several Democratic proposed laws to infringe on our gun rights that I, along with all of our Board of Supervisors, spoke out against,” Hieatt said. “Along with several of my deputies, I attended a mass protest in Richmond because I believe in the right to bear arms and the right to be able to defend ourselves.”
Before changing parties, Hieatt said he observed Democratic backed laws that were passed that he felt hindered law enforcement officers.
“These Democratic backed laws include raising the monetary amount that can be stolen from a citizen before we can charge the thief with a felony, paying wages to inmates who are serving time, giving lesser sentences for criminals convicted of crimes, and several other laws that give more and more leniency to people who have victimized our citizens,” Hieatt said.
Adam Tolbert, chairman of the Smyth County Republican Committee and Ninth Congressional District Republican Committee, said law enforcement men and women deserve “our utmost appreciation and respect.” He congratulated Shuler for leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Republican Party this week.
The Southwest Virginia sheriffs follow in the footsteps of a few others across the country that have also switched parties. Just this past March, the sheriff of Jackson County, West Virginia switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. He switched parties after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a police reform bill. A southern Indiana sheriff switched last fall after he said the Democratic Party endorsed flag burning, failed to acknowledge God and did not support police, according to the Associated Press.
Two sheriffs in Southwest Virginia still identify as Democrats, including Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming and Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye. Sheriffs in Bland County, Grayson County and the city of Norton identify as independents, according to the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.