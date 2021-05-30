Smyth County sheriff switches to GOP

McClanahan said his life revolves around religion, family and occupation.

“I have said it many times, but the Democratic Party that we know today is no longer the party my grandfather was involved in,” McClanahan said. “The ideologies of the party have shifted away from those traditional values. Currently the Democratic Party is going against everything I stand for, pushing for defunding the police and the taking away of safeguards that have been put in place for us.”

McClanahan was elected in 2019 and represented the Democratic Party. He defeated incumbent longtime Sheriff Ray Foster, the Republican Party nominee.

“I can no longer be associated with the national Democratic Party due to them intoducing bills that negatively affect my community and my livelihood,” McClanahan said.

Hieatt said he was disappointed with laws that were introduced by the Democratic Party in Virginia.

“The day after this past election [2019] we were hit with several Democratic proposed laws to infringe on our gun rights that I, along with all of our Board of Supervisors, spoke out against,” Hieatt said. “Along with several of my deputies, I attended a mass protest in Richmond because I believe in the right to bear arms and the right to be able to defend ourselves.”