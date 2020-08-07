One newcomer, three incumbents win Sullivan school board seats

A newcomer and three incumbents won seats on the Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial results Thursday evening.
Newcomer Mary Rouse, a 67-year-old retired educator who served as a principal at multiple Sullivan County schools, won the District 7 seat by a landslide. Rouse won 64.4 percent of the vote, or 1,551 votes, while incumbent Jane Thomas had 35.6 percent, or 859 votes.
Rouse said during her campaign that one of her biggest priorities will be helping the county’s school system steer its way through the ongoing chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she’d prioritize safety but also try to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible. She had also said she would simply focus on getting the county’s students the best education possible.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the children of Sullivan County,” Rouse said by phone Thursday night. “I’m humbled by the generosity of people and the number of people that requested signs for their yards. I’m just excited to start the new phase of my life and see what I can give back to my community that’s been so good to me.”
Meanwhile, incumbent Matthew Spivey, a 39-year-old Kingsport attorney, easily won the District 3 seat over challenger Mark Vicars Jr. Spivey, earning 64.4 percent of the vote, or 1,968 votes, leaving Vicars with 35.6 percent, or 1,089 votes, according to unofficial totals.
Incumbent Randall Jones also beat two challengers for the District 5 seat, with 1,907 of the votes cast, or 51.9 percent. Jones, 71, is a retired Bristol Tennessee City Schools administrator who has served two previous terms on the board.
Challenger Jason K. Horton trailed Jones with 1,349 votes, or 36.7 percent, followed by challenger Grover B. Starnes, who earned just 418 votes, or 11.4 percent.
Mark A. Ireson secured his second term on the board, but more narrowly than the other victors. The 52-year-old incumbent won 55.3 percent of the votes cast, or 2,230 votes, while his challenger, Mark D. Harris, earned 44.7 percent, or 1,800 votes.
The ballot also included elections for constables in all of Sullivan County’s 11 districts, but only four districts had competition for the seats.
Briane Malone and Larry Mullenix took the two constable seats in District 8. For the two seats in District 9, Doug Woods and Gary Churchwell easily beat Randall L. Bowers and Tim J. Lane. J. Scott Anderson and G. Dwain Hittinger roundly beat Rodney G. Pierson for District 10’s two seats. And for District 11, which has three seats, James O. Hagy, Lance Sawyer and Ralph T. King beat Marshall H. Bucker.
