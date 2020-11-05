Officials: Nov. 3 election drew record turnout

But despite both candidates netting high numbers of votes, the percentages each received — 74.8% for Harshbarger and 22.4% for Walsingham — were comparable to results in other elections within the district during the last 20 years.

Sullivan County also saw a surge of votes cast in the congressional race, Sullivan County Election Commission numbers show.

A total of 72,546 votes were cast in the congressional race, nearly 12,000 more than the total for the 2016 race. Harshbarger won 53,184 votes in the county — about 5,400 more than Roe got in 2016. And Walsingham received more total votes in Sullivan than any Democrat to run for congress since 2008.

Booher, Limburg and Lyell all said that despite the high voter turnout and logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Election Day went smoothly for voters in their locales.

And all three praised the volunteer officials who made so many votes possible. Booher said that Sullivan County election officials even helped more than a dozen COVID-19-positive residents vote from within their cars in the parking lot of the election office. Those officials wore personal protective equipment and took all the recommended safety precautions, he said, but they were still taking a risk.