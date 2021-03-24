Hackworth scores 'overwhelming' victory

Republican Travis Hackworth will soon take the oath to become the next state senator from the 38th District, after handily defeating opponent Laurie Buchwald.

Hackworth, 45, received 75.7% of votes Tuesday in the special election to fill the seat of former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died Jan. 1. Hackworth received 17,943 unofficial votes to 5,724 — 24.1% — for Buchwald, a 60-year-old nurse practitioner from Radford. All totals are unofficial until each locality completes its canvass and results are certified by the state.

The winner said Tuesday night the victory hadn’t sunk in yet.

“I just want to say I am so thankful and grateful,” Hackworth said. “I have had support from all areas of the 38th District. … My family, my wife Angel [and] the pastors around here have been absolutely wonderful. I just want to say thanks for the overwhelming victory that we were able to show the liberals the 38th District is still very much a conservative district.”

He credited his campaign volunteers, who he said “kicked butt,” including primary opponent Joni Baker, who went “above and beyond” working in the campaign.

Hackworth hopes to take the oath of office April 2.