Five vying for three Sullivan Commission seats discuss goals, qualifications

Meet your candidates for District 2 Sullivan County Commissioner, all of which are running as Republicans. The three victors in the May 3 Primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election. Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13-28 or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol, April 21-28. Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Born here. Family business We love Bristol. Once we had our third child, we made the decision to come home to raise our children in this community.

What makes you qualified for office? I have been active on city boards and currently sit on the Parks and Recreation committee and BTES. Past participant in the Bristol Citizens Academy and Bristol Tennessee Citizens Police Academy.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? Help control spending, continue to work on economic development opportunities and public safety.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? Having served now for my fourth year, it truly takes time to understand the role of a commissioner and the county government working with the cities to have a common goal. While I represent the constituents of District 2, as a commissioner you also must think about the 158,000 residents of Sullivan County, to make this the best county in East Tennessee.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? My husband and I have been longtime residents of Sullivan County.

What makes you qualified for office? I believe my business background, both academically and practically, has more than adequately prepared me for this public service position as a county commissioner.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? If I am elected to county commissioner, I will focus on the following: economic growth, job creation, quality schools, skilled workforce, first responders, citizens safety and security, responsible fiscal spending and common-sense solutions.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? My personal commitment: To serve the citizens of Sullivan County using my Christian core values and conservative principles in an effort to seek creative, collaborative, and common-sense solutions. I pledge to serve with a humble spirit; a grateful heart and a tireless work ethic to safeguard trust; to demonstrate compassion; and to exhibit a relentless drive for continual improvement.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I am a life-long resident of Bristol, Tennessee. Even though there were opportunities to build a company elsewhere, I chose to remain in Sullivan County because this truly is a good place to raise a family, to start and develop a company, and to live.

What makes you qualified for office? I am qualified to serve as a Sullivan County commissioner and represent Bristol’s second District because, even though I lived and worked here all of my life, I am able to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the commission. I believe I can help facilitate ways in which the people of our community can get involved in the process of making Sullivan County a better and stronger place to live, work, and raise a family.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? If I am elected, I want to draw attention to organizations like Isaiah 117 House — organizations that are stepping in to help kids. Isaiah 117 is a house for kids that have been removed by the Department of Children’s Services, and they stay there while going into a foster home. I believe that if we help the kids in need, they can have a brighter future and so will our entire community. That is also why I support and applaud Viking Academy — which is a trade school made possible by Mitch Waters and family as they generously donated a facility to Bristol Tennessee City Schools. This is the sort of public-private partnership that I want to help develop.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I would also like to help the veterans of our community. I am proud of the service my sons-in-law, my brother, and my nephews have done for our country. My son-law, David is a Navy veteran while my son-in-law Luke is currently on active duty — stationed in South Korea. I understand the sacrifice both the veterans and active service men and women make and I want to provide as much support for them as possible.

As a business owner and a life-time resident, I also understand the need to keep the economic engine of Sullivan County and Bristol running. That means being fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money and trying to keep more money in the working person’s pocket. I have owned D. Hutton Company Inc. for the last 40 years where we specialize in commercial and residential masonry. I understand the nature of hard work and ways that government can impact the bottom line. Over the years, my company has had a part in building homes and businesses all over Sullivan County, also involved in many projects in Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and other surrounding areas.

The most important thing to know about me is that I have been married to Kim Patrick Hutton for 40 years. I have three daughters. Stacy Minor is married to David Minor, and they have four children: Macie (16), Max (14), Maleah and Matilda (7). Courtney Gent is married to Luke Gent, and they have two boys: Brick (5) and Loggins (21 months). My youngest daughter is Natalie Lane, and she is married to Justin Lane. They have three children: Leland (11) Penny (8), and Libby Lauren (13 months). All of my children graduated from Tennessee High School and my grandchildren are currently enrolled at Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

I am proud of Bristol, proud of our city and proud of our school system. We’ve come a long way and we’ve got more work to do but we live in a wonderful community, and I believe, with your help, ideas, and vote, we can make it an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Sullivan County has always offered a great environment to grow up, raise a family and provide for our family. My grandfather, Joe Slagle, started Lakeview Dock on South Holston Lake. It has always been a source of joy and relaxation for our family and our community alike. Growing up here, I found growth for myself in a strong education system, a safe place to live, and plenty of opportunities to be involved with the community. My grandfather, Pete Carrier, helped lay the stone foundation at the Stone Castle in 1937. My family is proud to have our foundation planted firmly in Bristol, Tennessee.

What makes you qualified for office? I’ve spent the better part of my 16-year career in supply chain and logistics, working in communities across the United States. My teams set up over a million square feet of logistics facilities across the country. That experience has given me keen insight into working with local governments, multiple chambers, school systems and other businesses. These efforts led to community growth, lower unemployment rates and higher wage jobs. I’ve spent most of my life working in the community, in local small businesses, and professionally. I’m ready to bring all of that experience to Sullivan County.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? I will work together with my fellow commissioners to further the growth of our community. Our neighboring counties are recognizing growth — Sullivan County should not trail in that area. I will work for Sullivan County to be the gold standard. We need to empower and compensate our educators, first responders, along with city and county staff. Another key to growth is retaining our younger population so that, like me, they see the same opportunity for their family and children to grow and thrive here — and their children alike.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? If elected, I pledge to take action on the needs for our community. This commission is tasked with arguably the most critical of agendas. Our sister city is welcoming the Hard Rock Casino to our community. While we should celebrate the revenue and job creation for the Tri Cities in general, we should prepare our county to be able to support that growth. We need to focus on growing our law enforcement and retaining officers with proper compensation. This holds true for all of our first responders. We’ve seen growth in our homeless population that needs true mitigation and actionable support.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Lifetime resident of Sullivan County. Love the community and a great place to work and raise your family.

What makes you qualified for office? Experienced small business man, Experience in government. Currently serving on multiple nonprofit boards and serving as a county commissioner. Strong supporter of Work Force Development in Career Technical Training through our public education and local colleges.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? Lower taxes. Responsible spending. Provide excellent government services. Work as a public servant to better serve our citizens. Willing to listen and advocate for the taxpayers that I work for. Safe schools and communities. Balance budgets.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? Mark A. Vance is a licensed paramedic with a lifetime of public service to our county and will continue to listen and speak up for the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee. He is father of five children and six grandchildren and is married to Patricia Vance. Pro-business. Conservative Republican. Community minded. Promotes work force development. Advocate of schools and career technical education. Willing to accept changes and work for the betterment as a region in global marketing and strategize on how we can work together and maintain our own sovereignty.