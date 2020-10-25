Candidates discuss their stances on issues

Holder supports the establishment of a single payer health care system or one that ensures everyone can get the care they need from birth until death. He added that he is willing to work with any lawmaker to implement universal health care coverage.

“Everybody deserves free health care,” Holder said. “The President [Donald Trump] certainly got good health care when he went to the hospital recently for his COVID and I’m sure that didn’t cost him a penny. So if we can get that for people like him, you know, why can’t we do that for the rest of us?”

Walsingham said that she wants everyone to be able to access and get the health care they need regardless of income. That goes for all health care including emergency, dental, eye, hearing, mental health and anything else. She supports maintaining the private health insurance industry, while expanding Medicaid so anyone can join while leaving Medicare untouched.

She said many people don’t seek preventative care because of the cost of health care, which ends up costing them massive sums if they then have to get emergency or high risk treatment. She said she wants everyone able to get preventative care.

Mental health care