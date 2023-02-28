The names of the classifications have changed, the tournament formats have been altered time and time again and the venues have varied.

Yet, the girls basketball programs at Wise County Central and Floyd County have made the march to March once again and the foes will get reacquainted on Friday at 7 p.m. when they meet in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal game at Auburn High School.

Floyd County beat Wise County Central, 72-62, in the 2013 Group A, Division 2 finals. Central returned the favor two years later with a 64-59 triumph over the Buffaloes in the 2A title game.

There have been other postseason clashes between the two rock-solid programs in earlier rounds as well.

“We’ve had some battles with Floyd County for sure,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We will have to be prepared for another one.”

Central is the defending state champs and have won six state crowns with one runner-up finish since being born from consolidation in the fall of 2011.

The schools that formed it – J.J. Kelly and Pound – each had a state title as well with the former winning it all in 2002 and the latter doing the same in 1988.

Dotson has recorded 715 wins during his head-coaching tenure at J.J. Kelly and Central.

Floyd County has four state championships (2013, 2008, 1994, 1993) and four state runner-up finishes (2015, 2009, 2007, 1984) to its credit and Buchanan County, Virginia, native Alan Cantrell was the head coach during the halcyon days of the program.

Now, for a brief look at each of the eight state quarterfinal contests featuring squads from far Southwest Virginia:

BOYS

Class 1

Twin Springs (19-8) vs. George Wythe (24-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Gate City Middle School: Twin Springs topped George Wythe 59-53 in the 2004 VHSL Group A quarterfinals, while GW trounced Twin Springs in the first round of the 2015 Region 1A West tournament.

Auburn (23-6) vs. Honaker (18-9), Friday, 7 p.m., Floyd County High School: Auburn is the defending state champions and the Eagles are in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Class 2

Virginia High (22-5) vs. Floyd County (20-5), Friday, 7 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center: The last state quarterfinal win for VHS was a 62-44 beatdown of Glenvar in 2012.

Radford (21-4) vs. Graham (12-13), Friday, 7 p.m., Radford University’s Dedmon Center: Graham lost four times to Region 2D champ Virginia High, once to Region 1C runner-up George Wythe and owns a win over Region 1D winner Twin Springs. The G-Men now get a crack at the Region 2C title-holders.

GIRLS

Class 1

J.I. Burton (16-11) vs. Eastern Montgomery (22-6), Friday, 5:30 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center: EM coach Kelley Ryan Sutphin is an Emory & Henry College grad and has guided the senior-laden Mustangs to a single-season program record for wins.

Fort Chiswell (20-8) vs. Eastside (22-5), Friday, 7 p.m., Carroll County High School: Fort Chiswell is the fourth program Howard Mayo has guided to the state tournament as a head coach. Carroll County, Mount Airy (North Carolina) and Galax were the others.

Class 2

Gate City (23-5) vs. Glenvar, Friday, 7 p.m., Virginia High’s Bearcat Den: Makayla Bays was the star as Gate City won the Region 2D volleyball title and is averaging 10.6 and 9.5 rebounds for the girls hoops squad that won a regional championship.

Floyd County vs. Wise County Central (23-6), 7 p.m., Auburn High School: Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis and junior post player Madison Looney of Wise County Central both have scored more than 1,000 career points.