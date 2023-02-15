It’s happening again.

Eastside High School boys basketball coach Patrick Damron’s teams usually always play their best around this time of the year and the Spartans certainly were primed for the postseason once again with a 57-40 win over J.I. Burton on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

Senior stalwart Eli McCoy (17 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, two steals) once again served as a catalyst for the crew from Coeburn. Shawn Mullins (12 points, three steals) and Cole Mullins (11 points, two steals) played well too for Eastside, the defending Cumberland District tournament champions.

Burton edged Eastside by one point in the previous meeting between the teams. The Spartans pulled away in the second half to prevail on Wednesday, outscoring the Raiders 30-18 after the break.

“We played well,” Damron said. “I thought [J.I. Burton] came at us and we absorbed the punches. It was a total team effort for Eastside tonight. We are happy to be moving on and playing for a championship.”

The Spartans will tangle with top-seeded Twin Springs in Friday’s title contest.

Clay Hart’s 18 points and Maxwell Gilliam’s 15 points were tops for Burton. The Raiders shot just 2-for-13 from 3-point range.

Twin Springs 67,

Rye Cove 27

Ryan Horne continued his stellar play as of late with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block as the Twin Springs Titans trounced Rye Cove for a win in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

Connor Lane (18 points, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks) and Bradley Owens (15 points, six rebounds, three assists) also played well. Twin Springs shot 52.1 percent from the field.

Rye Cove did not have a player score in double digits, but did receive 12 rebounds from Trevor Darnell. The Eagles shot 23.3 percent from the field (10-for-43) and committed 24 turnovers.

George Wythe 74, Grayson County 50

It’s been a rainy winter in Southwest Virginia and inside “The Dungeon” at George Wythe High School on Wednesday night it was very Rainey.

Brayden Rainey scored 16 points to lead GW to a win over the Grayson County Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

The Maroons (21-2) face archrival and defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn (20-5) in Saturday’s 5 p.m. title game at Galax High School. GW has beaten Auburn in two of the three previous meetings between the squads this season.

Auburn advanced with an 88-55 beatdown of Bland County.

On Wednesday, George Wythe moved on thanks to Rainey leading the balanced attack.

“I thought Brayden Rainey played his best game of the year,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford.

David Goode added 12 points, while Treyvon Rainey, Shane Huff and Ty Campbell all supplied nine points apiece.

Grayson County’s Austin Dowell led all scorers with 19 points.

GIRLS

Daniel Boone 69,

West Ridge 58

Daniel Boone defeated the West Ridge Wolves in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA tournament in Kingsport.

It was the third win of the season for the Trailblazers against West Ridge and all have come by double figures: 58-38, 53-41 and 69-58.