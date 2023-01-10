Eastside earns Cumberland victory over Raiders

Azzy Hammons scored 20 points and Reagan McCoy yanked down 18 rebounds as Eastside held off J.I. Burton for a 61-54 Cumberland District girls basketball victory on Tuesday night.

Lexie Carter’s 14 points and Taylor Clay’s 10 rebounds were also vital for the Spartans (9-4), who built a 16-point lead and then withstood a late charge by the Raiders.

J.I. Burton sophomore Sarah Williams led all scorers with 24 points, but she was the only Burton raider to score in double digits. The Raiders were the favorite in the Cumberland District’s preseason coaches poll.

Rye Cove 65,

Castlewood 24

Naquila Harless and Gracie Turner scored 16 points apiece as Rye Cove cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Rye Cove also received 14 points from Lexie Holland. The Eagles led 40-12 at halftime.

Bailee Varney’s eight points and a 15-rebound effort from Anna Summers led Castlewood.

Gate City 57,

John Battle 33

Lexi Ervin pumped in 16 points as the Gate City Blue Devils won a Mountain 7 District road game. Battle was led by Gracie Ralston’s 12 points, while Emma Bishop had eight points and three steals for the Trojans.

Wise County Central 66, Lee High 18

Emmah McAmis is just a sophomore, but the Wise County Central standout already has a state title and a major milestone.

She took care of the former last season and experienced the latter on Tuesday as she surpassed the 1K mark with a 29-point performance in a Mountain 7 District road win. She achieved the mark by draining a 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter. She was 12-for-17 from the field and now stands at 1,002 career points.

She also tallied 10 steals.

Madison Looney added 11 points for Central (10-3, 4-1), which also got seven points apiece from Abbie Jordan, Emilee Brickey and Grace Tompkins.

Daniel Boone 58, West Ridge 38

Boone closed the game on a 24-6 run to earn a Big 5 Conference win over the Wolves.

George Wythe 61, Grayson County 19

Makaylan Luttrell led a balanced attack with 16 points as the George Wythe Maroons improved to 8-2 with an easy Mountain Empire District victory.

McKenzie Tate tallied 13 points for GW, which had nine different players score.

Tazewell 59, Virginia High 53

Maddie Gillespie (19 points, 15 rebounds) and Maddie Day (14 points, seven steals, six rebounds) led the way for Tazewell as the Bulldogs earned a Southwest District victory over the visiting Virginia High Bearcats.

Ashton Rowe’s 12 points and Brooke Nunley’s 11 points also keyed the win.

Twin Valley 57, Council 24

Haylee Moore led Twin Valley’s balanced attack with 13 points as the Panthers pounded Black Diamond District nemesis Council.

Haleigh Vencill added 11 points in the win. Twin Valley had nine different players score at least three points.

Council freshman Ella Rasnake scored a game-high 18 points.

Grundy 57, Hurley 16

Jessi Looney stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Grundy Golden Wave cruised to a Black Diamond District victory over its archrivals.

Makayla Estep (14 points, five rebounds, five steals) and Kate Bostic (12 points, five rebounds) also played well. Grundy bounced back from Monday’s 53-47 loss to Mountain Mission in which Looney tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Honaker 50, Ridgeview 46

Tailor Nolley had 18 points and eight rebounds in a non-district victory as the Honaker Tigers took the season series from the Wolfpack.

Kate Jessee (12 points, eight rebounds) also played well as Honaker won two of its three matchups with Ridgeview of the Mountain 7 District this season.

Caiti Hill’s 14 points led the way for Ridgeview.

Rural Retreat 51, Holston 15

Brelyn Moore recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Indians’ Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 16 points for Rural Retreat (10-4, 2-0), which allowed just eight points to Holston after the opening quarter.

Holston was paced by Bailey Widener with six points.

Patrick Henry 45, Northwood 13

Avery Maiden had 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Sophia Wright added eight points for Patrick Henry, which outscored the Panthers 19-4 in the second half.

Olivia Briggs paced Northwood with six points.

Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 44

Kayli Dunn scored 15 points and added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Titans’ Cumberland District win over the Pioneers.

Ryleigh Gillenwater added 11 points and Mckenzie Gillenwater had eight points, six boards and three steals for Twin Springs (8-5, 2-0), which also got five points and five boards from Preslie Larkins.

Union 58, Abingdon 38

Abby Slagle scored 23 points and Gracy McKinney added 11 to lead the Bears to a Mountain 7 District home win over the Falcons.

Abingdon (3-10, 1-3) was led by Lauren Baker with 12 points and 10 for Cadence Waters.

Isabella Blagg added nine points for Union (8-4, 3-1).

BOYS

George Wythe 78, Grayson County 36

How good was David Goode of the George Wythe Maroons on Tuesday night?

Well, he made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points as GW continued to roll with a lopsided Mountain Empire District victory. Treyvon Rainey added 13 points for the Maroons. All 11 players who suited up for GW cracked the scoring column and the Maroons exploded for 39 second-quarter points.

Austin Dowell led GC with 11 points.

Holston 86, Rural Retreat 47

Cole Caywood dominated to the tune of 31 points and 13 rebounds as the high-scoring Holston Cavaliers won a Hogoheegee District showdown.

Connor Finley’s 23 points and Harper Collie’s 10 points also notable as Holston improved to 4-6. The Cavs play at Chilhowie tonight in a key league contest.

Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 15 points, while Caleb Roberts supplied 11 points.

Eastside 60, J.I. Burton 49

A 21-point, 10-rebound effort from Eli McCoy and a third-quarter blitz enabled the Eastside Spartans to win a crucial Cumberland District contest.

Eastside trailed 30-24 at halftime, but began the second half on a 20-6 run.

Cole Mullins added 14 points and Shawn Mullins dished out seven assists in the victory.

Clay Hart’s 23 points were tops for Burton.

Lee High 59, Wise County Central 54

Brayden Hammonds had 23 points as the Lee High Generals earned a Mountain 7 District victory.

Jacob Leonard added 13 points for Lee. Ethan Collins (24 points) and Casey Dotson (13 points) were the top scorers for Central.

Gate City 54, John Battle 40

John Battle got off to a good start, but Gate City controlled the final three quarters in a Mountain 7 District triumph.

Battle built leads of 8-2 and 10-4, but the Blue Devils closed the first half on a 17-5 run and never looked back. Eli McMurray and Gunner Garrett scored 22 points apiece to lead the way for the Scott County crew.

John Battle was led by Eli Meade’s 14 points and Porter Gobble’s 11 points. The Trojans haven’t topped Gate City on the hardwood since 1992.

Patrick Henry 71, Northwood 52

Kade Gobble feasted on Northwood to the tune of 21 points as the Rebels recorded a Hogoheegee District victory.

Jake Hall’s 17 points, Hamilton Addair’s 15 points and Trevor Jackson’s 11 points were also part of the balanced attack for PH.

Northwood received 15 points from Sam Rhea and a dozen points from Harley Turley.

Virginia High 69, Tazewell 56

Aquemini Martin (12 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks) nearly had a triple-double as Virginia High topped Tazewell for a Southwest District road win.

Dante Worley added 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats, while Deonta Mozell collected 11 points.

West Ridge 76, Daniel Boone 67

The quartet of Wade Witcher (18 points), Houston Sherfey (15 points), Avery Horne (14 points) and Dawson Arnold (13 points) set the pace as West Ridge bopped Big 5 Conference rival Daniel Boone.

Jamar Livingston led Boone with 27 points.

Grundy 54, Hurley 31

Jonah Looney scored 16 points as Grundy hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Caleb Conaway added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Wave, which set the pace for the entire contest. Isaiah Boyd’s 10 rebounds and Landon Johnson’s seven assists were crucial to the win as well.

Twin Springs 70, Thomas Walker 41

Bradley Owens (26 points) and Connor Lane (19 points) led the way once again for Twin Springs as the Titans prevailed.

Ridgeview 73, Honaker 61

Chatnz Robinette fired in 24 points as Ridgeview recorded a win in a non-district game that didn’t begin until nearly 9 p.m.

Cannon Hill added 14 points for the Wolfpack. Peyton Musick led Honaker with 17 points.

Graham 75, Richlands 49

Markel Ray scored 27 points as Graham recorded a lopsided Southwest District win.

Connor Roberts added 13 points and Jacob Pruitt tallied 12 points in the victory.

Lane Reynolds and Colton Mullins led Richlands with 17 points apiece.

Abingdon 68, Union 47

Evan Ramsey was 8-for-9 from the field to finish with 22 points, while also contributing 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots as the Falcons snapped Union’s 24-game Mountain 7 District win streak in Big Stone Gap.

Dayton Osborne and Luke Honaker scored 11 points apiece for the Falcons (10-4, 3-1), which outrebounded the Bears 39-27 and were 52 percent from the field.

Union (5-6, 3-1) was paced by Reyshawn Anderson, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Brayden Wharton also had 10 points for the Bears.

Rye Cove 68, Castlewood 61

Hamilton Osborne led four Eagles in double figures with 17 points to lift Rye Cove to a Cum-berland District home win over the Blue Devils.

Castlewood lost despite 41 points from Cayden Dishman, who has scored 80 points in his last two games. Dishman was 11-for-20 from the field and 12-21 from the free throw line. He also led the Blue Devils with six rebounds.

Rye Cove also received 16 points from Carter Roach-Hodge, 12 points by Jay Bowen and 10 more from Luke Jessee. Osborne had a trio of 3-pointers for the Eagles.