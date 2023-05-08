Tennessee High won the TSSAA District 1-AAA baseball championship without a fight, while Sullivan East can possibly punch its ticket to the regional tournament at some point on Tuesday.

Those are among the developments in the aftermath of the TSSAA’s decision on Monday to remove the Unicoi County Blue Devils and Elizabethton Cyclones from postseason participation after the two baseball squads scuffled on Saturday during a district tournament game in Johnson City.

“It’s an unusual situation to say the least,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts.

A brawl broke out near third base in the seventh inning of an elimination game between the two clubs on Saturday with Elizabethton leading 11-9 with one out and two Unicoi County baserunners on in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The game was initially suspended and later canceled as THS was declared District 1-AAA tourney champs. The top-seeded Vikings (22-5) had advanced with a 13-6 win over Elizabethton on Friday and were the Upper Lakes Conference titlists.

Roberts and two of his Tennessee High assistants – Brad Morelock and Adam Cross – were among those in attendance at Cardinal Park on Saturday when the chaos ensued.

Cross played at East Tennessee State University in the 1990s and was on the field when the Buccaneers took part in a bench-clearing altercation with Virginia Intermont College.

Roberts played at Brevard College, which once got in a major fight with King College (now King University) during an Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament game in Johnson City some 20-years ago on the same field where Saturday’s brouhaha took place.

“That was the year before I got to Brevard,” Roberts aid. “But some of my older teammates were a part of that and still talked about it.”

Folks will be talking about Saturday's rumble for years to come as well.

The TSSAA will hear final appeals this afternoon from the schools involved in the fight. The programs were also fined and placed on probation as part of Monday’s findings.

The Region 1-AAA tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Tod Houston Field in Bristol.

Friday’s 5 p.m. game against Cherokee would mean a week between games for the Tennessee High Vikings, not ideal this time of year.

“We had an intrasquad scrimmage [Monday] and we’ll do the same thing [Tuesday],” Roberts said. “Our goal at practice today was just trying to keep that momentum going and have that sense of motivation and competitiveness.”

So, if the appeal is denied and the original judgement is upheld what would transpire?

“I just know the TSSAA wants four teams represented in our region,” Roberts said.

Enter Sullivan East.

The Patriots would make the field and face the Greeneville Greene Devils on Friday night at Tod Houston Field if Unicoi County and Elizabethton are both deemed done.

“I hate it for both coaches and both teams and I wouldn’t want to be in their position,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “If they say we’re going to take that second spot, we’re going to go out and play to the best of our ability. We’ll see what happens.”

East suffered a 5-1 setback to Unicoi County on Friday in what was initially thought to be a season-ending loss. The nine seniors on the team could get a reprieve today around 2:30 p.m. if the TSSAA decides to put the Patriots in the regional tournament.

“It’s been like a roller-coaster,” Breuninger said. “You lose Friday night and go through those emotions and then after what happened Saturday night the players have been wondering what’s going to happen. I kept telling them ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I don’t know.’ After [Monday], they sensed there’s a chance we might be able to play in the regions. They’re anxious. As soon as we get word if we’re in, we’ll practice and get ready to go Friday.”