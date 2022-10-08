Early spark doesn't hide UVa-Wise's offensive woes

EMORY, Va. – Robert Carter might have provided a spark for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday afternoon, but any chance the Highland Cavaliers had of victory fizzled out because the offense once again proved to be a dud.

Carter’s 96-yard kickoff return to open the game was one of the rare highlights for UVa-Wise in its 34-14 setback to the Emory & Henry College Wasps in Southwest Virginia Bowl V at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Southwest Virginia Bowl IV in 2011 ended with a game-winning punt return by the Cavs that featured a mind-bending lateral from Marcus Bratton to Josh Wright on the final play of the game in a 33-30 triumph.

Eleven years later, Carter got the rebooted rivalry restarted in a special way on special teams as the former Dan River High School star broke some tackles and showed his elusiveness and speed in taking it the house.

“I was just pumped,” Carter said. “Coming into this game, I wanted to make a statement and I came out here and did that. I gave them what they wanted.”

It gave UVa-Wise a 7-0 lead 13 seconds into the contest, but the Cavaliers scored just once more the rest of the day as five turnovers doomed the visitors in the fifth meeting between the programs.

E&H held a 34:57 to 25:03 edge in time of possession and converted 47 percent of its third-down conversions.

Tackling the bruiser that is 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back Grayson Overstreet of the Wasps 21 times also made for a long day for the UVa-Wise defense.

The Cavaliers still had hope at halftime in facing a 17-7 deficit, but there would be no comeback.

That’s a familiar refrain in 2022 as UVa-Wise has also been outscored 115-29 collectively in the second half of its six games.

Did the Cavs get worn down again?

“I wouldn’t even say that,” said Carter, who made five stops from his cornerback position. “Our twos are just as good as our ones, so I wouldn’t say anybody was worn out. But as the game goes on, the mental part of the game certainly takes a toll.”

There is a thin line between success and failure in rivalry games and UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine had his worst day as a collegian in a highly-anticipated showdown.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate was intercepted four times and was just 2-of-6 for two yards through the air.

At one point, three straight drives by the Cavs ended with Redwine throwing an INT.

None of his passes hit the ground and he finished with twice as many picks as passing yards.

He has thrown 10 interceptions this season compared to just three touchdowns.

Juwan Dent, a redshirt freshman from Highland Springs High School near Richmond, Virginia, took over at QB late in the first half. He finished 6-of-9 passing for 43 yards and led a scoring drive that was capped by Seth Howard’s 5-yard touchdown run with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter.

However, he coughed up a fumble that Emory & Henry’s Ivan Phillips scooped up and returned for a score with 2:24 remaining.

Jalen Jackson, a redshirt sophomore who attended Northside High School in Roanoke, also got some snaps and was 3-of-6 for 25 yards through the air.

It got so bad that when Dent hobbled off the field in the second half after taking a hard hit, a vocal group of E&H students mockingly chanted, “We want 13” in regards to Redwine.

“I thought our defense went out on the field and played their tail off,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “We’re just not very good on offense right now and we haven’t been all year long. We’re searching, searching, searching. I thought we had a good plan this week, we just didn’t execute.”

Damron was non-committal when asked about the quarterback situation moving forward.

“Next question,” he curtly responded.

There are plenty of questions that remain to be answered as UVa-Wise (1-5) must win its five remaining games to avoid a sixth straight losing season.