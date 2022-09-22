E&H football coach sees progress

ALLEN GREGORY

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps have only played one football game in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference this season, but head coach Curt Newsome has already noticed a commonality among SAC teams.

“They are bigger, faster and stronger,” Newsome said.

The Wasps (1-2, 0-1) nearly overcame those factors last week against conference favorite Newberry. E&H collected 328 total yards before dropping a 26-23 decision in double overtime against the ninth-ranked team in Division II.

“We’ve played well against three really good teams,” Newsome said. “It was a tough way to lose last week, but I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve fought in every game.”

E&H is still relying on the RPO (Run-Pass Option) offense, but the pace is more controlled.

‘We’ve gone from a speed-up offense to a team that tries to keep the ball. That’s what we have to do in this league to compete,” Newsome said.

With senior running back Grayson Overstreet (267 yards rushing) and junior quarterback Kyle Short (655 yards passing) setting the pace, the Wasps have been holding the ball an average of 37:05 minutes per game.

“If we were included in the NCAA Division II rankings, we would be leading the nation in time of possession,” Newsome said. “We want to keep our defense off the field and give ourselves a chance to win at the end.

“That’s our formula, but you have to be good on third down to play that way.”

E&H hopes to establish a formula for success Saturday when it travels to Wingate, North Carolina, to face the Wingate Bulldogs in a 6 p.m. start.

Wingate (3-0, 1-0) opened conference play last week with a 27-10 win at Tusculum as the defensive line controlled the game with 12 sacks. The Bulldogs have a total of 19 sacks in three games.

“That’s a special defense,” Newsome said. “On paper, I think this is the second best team that we will play.”

Defense has been a strongpoint for the Wasps. Fifth-year senior linebacker Ivan Phillips (Kingsport) has collected 24 tackles, with sophomore linebacker A.J. Burgess (19) and junior defensive back Addison Knicely (15) next in line.

“Ivan has been a great leader for our team the past few years, and he’s having another great year,” Newsome said. “We’ve played well all season against some potent offenses.”

Newsome said he has been especially pleased with the work of first-year defensive back Chendrick Cann (St. Petersburg, Fla.), senior defensive back T.J. Payne (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Kniceley.

Wingate features 6-1, 210-pound sophomore running back Alexander Wilson (206 yards rushing) along with versatile quarterback Shaw Crocker. A 6-foot-1 graduate student from Greenville, South Carolina, Crocker has compiled 412 total yards.

Short ranks among the SAC quarterback leader in several categories for E&H. The transfer from the University of Charleston has thrown for six touchdowns against no interceptions.

“I thought Kyle played his best game last week,” Newsome said. “Kyle is a smart guy who understands our offense.”

Junior receivers Tmahdae Penn (Martinsville, Va.) leads E&H with 269 yards receiving on 15 receptions, while junior receiver Jermawn Ford (15 receptions, 222 yards) and senior Kashawn Cosey (134 yards receiving) have also been reliable targets.

“Our skill guys can play in this league, and it helps that we have some older guys along the line that have a lot of experience,” Newsome said.

As is the case at all levels of football, defensive line production is often the dividing line between consistent winners and contenders. And that’s been the focus of the E&H recruiting efforts.

“For us to really get where we need to be in this league, we need to redshirt guys and end up with an older team,” Newsome said. “We’ve redshirted most of our linemen. But we’ve only been giving scholarships for a year and half, while the other teams in the league have been giving them for 50 years.”

E&H hopes to make another favorable impression around the SAC Saturday at Wingate.

“The real issue is up-front, but we’re battling,” Newsome said.