E&H finds ground game with Hill, blanks Flying Fleet

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Freshman Justin Hill from Dallas, North Carolina, rushed for 100 yards and a score on just nine carries Saturday afternoon as the Emory & Henry Wasps posted a 32-0 South Atlantic Conference win over the Erskine Flying Fleet.

The Wasps (4-4, 5-5) built a 20-0 halftime lead, rushed for 206 yards and allowed just 57 yards on the ground.

E&H began the game in style, with a 60-yard kickoff return from freshman Cam Peoples (Reidsville, N.C.) to set up a 39-yard field goal from freshman Trace Butcher.

The Wasps extended their margin to 10-0 on a 19-yard first quarter scoring run by freshman quarterback Charles Mutter.

Erskine (2-7, 0-8) failed to collect a first down until the final minute of the opening quarter and finished with just 10 first downs.

Butcher supplied a total of three field goals, while Peoples scored on a 60-yard pass from Mutter and Grayson Overstreet added 54 yards rushing.

Junior defensive back Addison Knicely paced the E&H defense with seven tackles. Senior defensive back T.J. Payne and senior linebacker Ivan Phillips added six stops apiece.

E&H travels to SAC rival Limestone (7-3, 6-2) next Saturday in the season finale.