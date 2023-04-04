Tatum Dye happens to be one of the best players on one of the best junior college softball teams in the country.

The former Lebanon High School star’s stat line includes a .448 batting average, .504 on-base percentage and .838 slugging percentage as she is the starting third baseman for the Walters State Community College Senators, who are 35-1 and ranked fifth in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll.

“Being a part of this team has been amazing,” Dye said. “Our team chemistry is great and that definitely plays a huge part in how good our season has been this year. It has been such a fun year so far and we have a lot of games left to play.”

Dye has homered 10 times and tallied 36 RBIs, while stealing 11 bases. She has struck out just eight times in 105 at-bats.

The Bristol Herald Courier’s player of the year as a senior at Lebanon in 2021, Dye had a fine freshman season at Walters State last year.

She’s been even better this spring.

“Personally I believe I’m a completely different player this year than I was last year,” Dye said. “Playing for a junior college means the sophomores are the oldest and it’s hard, but I matured a lot in a year. All my stats have gotten better since my freshman season.”

Her coach can vouch for that.

“Tatum impresses me with all three tools she has – speed, power and her arm,” said Walters State coach Larry Sauceman, who has more than 1,000 career victories. “She has grown mentally from a year ago and it’s obvious. She’s a great person on and off the field.”

Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) and Abby Davidson (Gate City) are also on the Walters State roster.

“Adrienne and I have played together for years and she has become my best friend throughout the years of us playing together,” Dye said. “I love having Abby and Adrienne on the team and it’s great knowing that Southwest Virginia is being well-represented.”

There are probably plenty of coaches at the next level hoping to secure Dye’s services.

“I’m still undecided on what my plans for next year are or if I’ll even decide to continue my softball career,” she said.

The remaining teams on Walters State’s schedule will still have to deal with Dye, however.

Good luck with that.

“This year’s team has a lot of potential to do big things and I hope our season just keeps going and we keep getting better,” Dye said.

Crawford crushes

Emma Crawford (Richlands) has a slash line of .250/.388/.438 for the softball squad at Bluefield State University and is playing her best as of late.

She is 7-for-18 in her last seven games and recently won the United States College Athletic Association player of the week award.

Nancy Jo notches shutout

Nancy Jo Roberts of Concord University pitched a one-hit shutout on April 1 in a 5-0 win over West Virginia State in the second game of a Mountain East Conference softball doubleheader.

The ex-Northwood High School ace allowed one hit, walked one and registered one strikeout as she needed just 85 pitches to keep the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard.

Roberts is 6-12 with a 3.37 ERA in 19 appearances.

Word on Woodall

Lauren Woodall went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on March 29 for Furman University’s softball team in an 8-2 loss to South Carolina-Upstate.

The former Abingdon High School standout is hitting .286 in six games for the Paladins.

Smith shines

The top baseball team in the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference is coached by a George Wythe High School graduate.

Devin Smith has Concord University off to an 11-1 record in league play in his first season as the skipper of the Mountain Lions. His team is 15-12 overall.

Barrs’ bat

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) is hitting .260 with three home runs and 11 RBIs for the baseball squad at Radford University.

Bronze for Hooker

Western Carolina University’s Adam Hooker played his way to a third-place finish at the Wofford Invitational golf tournament, which concluded on Tuesday at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

The former Lebanon High School star had rounds of 65, 68 and 69 for an 11-under par total of 202. That was six shots back of winner John Houlk from Chattanooga.

Top-10 for Creasy

University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) finished tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard at the Calusa Cup, which wrapped up on Tuesday in Naples, Florida.

Creasy had rounds of 76, 74 and 79, three-over par.

Top-10 for Glover

Milligan’s Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) recorded a 10th-place finish in the women’s 400-meter dash at the Southern Wesleyan University GottaRun Invitational on April 1. She crossed the finish line in 1:01.40.