Prep Roundup

Dyer, Wolves win at Dyer Dome

John Dyer coached the West Ridge Wolves to a 67-63 boys basketball win over Lakeway Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Bluff City’s Dyer Dome, the venue named in his honor.

West Ridge closed the game on a 22-12 run as Dyer was victorious in his first game back on the sidelines on the campus of Sullivan East High School, where he served as the head coach from the 1988-89 season through the 2019-20 campaign.

He is in his second season guiding West Ridge.

Wade Witcher scored 26 points and hit the game-sealing 3-pointer for the Wolves. The arena holds some significance to him as well since his dad, Roby Witcher, once starred in the same gym as a player at Sullivan East.

Dawson Arnold’s 21 points and Avery Horne’s 10 points were also vital for the bunch from Blountville.

Shajai Jackson led Lakeway with a game-high 29 points.

