CLINCHPORT, Va. –– The magic season continues for the Rye Cove softball team.

The Eagles snagged win No. 26 without a loss when they answered Grayson County’s lone run with a six-run barrage of their own and run-ruled the Blue Devils in six innings, taking an 11-1 win in the Class 1 quarterfinals at Rye Cove High School. For their efforts the Region D champion Eagles will be rewarded with a road trip this weekend to the VHSL spring sports jubilee, where they’ll face Region B champ Lunenburg Central in the state semifinals on Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex in Daleville. Lunenburg knocked off Chincoteague 7-0 in its quarterfinal while the second semifinal will feature Auburn and Buffalo Gap. The championship game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Making their first state tournament appearance in front of a huge crowd on lawn chairs behind the temporary outfield fence, the senior-less Eagles played as veterans.

“We’ve talked about it, don’t let the moment get too big,” said Rye Cove coach Nick Hood, “and so far they’ve not let the moment get too big.”

Certainly not shortstop Kenzie Hood, who finished with a single, a double and a home run.

“Yeah she lives with me so that’s the mentality she has to have,” her coach/dad said.

Grayson County scored the game’s first run by drawing four walks in the top of the second inning off of Rye Cove starter Eden Muncy but the Blue Devils managed just three baserunners after the second inning while the Eagles took advantage of a shaky Grayson defense to seize command in the home half of the second.

“We try to be resilient and shake that stuff off, move on to the next pitch, next at-bat, next inning,” Nick Hood said of his team’s quick answer to Grayson’s early lead. “That’s something we’ve preached to them since Day 1, they can’t let that stuff sit on them, they’ve got to move on to the next pitch.”

A string of four Blue Devil errors ushered five Rye Cove runs and Kenzie Hood punctuated the big inning with a line drive home run to right-center for a 6-1 lead.

“I had told our head coach, Mandy Miller, that defense would make us or break us in this game and it kinda let us down there in that one inning,” said Derek Phipps, filling in for Miller, who couldn’t make the trip for personal reasons. “The girls fought hard the whole game, we just got too far behind. They’ve got really good pitching and it’s tough to come back against a pitcher like that.”

The lengthy inning also added a couple of dozen extra deliveries to the pitch count of Grayson County starter Hiley Boyer and the Eagles capitalized late with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Making her first appearance since separating a shoulder in late March, Olivia Edwards delivered a two-run base hit in the fifth. Rheagan Waldon, Peyton Kearney and Sarah Byrd each tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to end the day early and extend the season at least one more game.

“These are the four best teams in the state, so it’s a great feeling to be in that top four,” said Hood. “These girls get to go on a little road trip and enjoy that, let the school pay for all their good food and all that.”