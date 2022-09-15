Dramatic ending highlighted '21 Xfinity race

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A.J. Allmendinger played a starring role in one of the most spectacular sequences of the 2021 NASCAR season.

The date was Sept. 16 and the scene was Bristol Motor Speedway.

On the final lap of the Food City 300, Allmendinger was locked in a compelling battle with Austin Cindric for the win and the Xfinity Series regular season title.

What happened next created a buzz around the NASCAR world that resonated for weeks.

“I’m willing to do what it takes to lay it on the line to get the most for my team,” said Allmendinger in a Zoom conference this week. “It was big to win that regular season championship and get those bonus points.”

That big moment of that Food City 300 saw both the Allmendinger and Cindric cars smash into each other as the checkered flag waved in overtime.

Allmendinger earned the win by a margin of 0.082 seconds, but his car was too damaged to be wheeled into Victory Lane. The winner’s interview was conducted from the infield care center.

“It was obviously a lot of pressure that night between myself and Austin,” Allmendinger said. “So the whole race we were kind of back and forth of trying to beat each other.”

The two-lap overtime session featured some serious bumping. Allmendinger finally forced the action by driving his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the bottom of the track where he was able to work past Cindric and Justin Allgaier.

With the triumph, Allmendinger clinched the Xfinity title by 10 points.

What was Allmendinger thinking on his make-or-break move?

“I knew it was gonna be big, and I knew I wasn't gonna lift until after I crossed the finish line. I just hoped that when we did that I was the one leading as we crossed the line,” Allmendinger said.

It was a definitely a Bristol Moment, as fans jumped to their feet to salute the heroics of Allmendinger and his rivals.

“That's what Bristol is all about,” Allmendinger said. “It’s one of the those places I’ve always wanted to go into Victory Lane. Just the history and all the great drivers in NASCAR history that have won there.”

The pressure will be amped up for tonight’s Food City 300 as drivers face their last chance to qualify for a seven-race playoff.

Ten drivers have clinched playoff tickets, but two spots remain available.

Allmendinger can clinch another regular season title and 15 Playoff points by finishing at least 14th tonight.

The primary drama involves the four drivers contending for the final two berths. Along with defending series champ Daniel Hemric, that group includes Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg and Sheldon Creed. Hemric is 37 points above the cutoff line.

Jeb Burton, Brandon Brown, Anthony Alfredo and Myatt Snider would advance with a win.

Ty Gibbs, perhaps the hottest prospect in the sport, leads the Xfinity Series with five victories in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing entry.

Noah Gragson, a former Bristol winner, follows with four victories while Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier both have three triumphs.

According to Allmendinger, experience and past success only helps so much on the tight banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

“With Bristol, you just never know,” Allmendinger said. “It‘s all situational. You could easily get caught up in someone else‘s mess early in the race, and you are out of it.

“Or it could come down to another finish like we had last year where we are all battling in the final laps.”