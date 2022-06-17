BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said