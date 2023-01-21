'Double Ds' carry Bearcats over Strasburg

BRISTOL, Va. – Deonta and Dante were the difference-makers on Saturday afternoon for the Virginia High Bearcats.

Sophomore Deonta Mozell scored nine of his 13 points in the second half and that performance coupled with Dante Worley’s 22-point output carried VHS to a 52-39 boys basketball victory over the Strasburg Rams in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Virginia High (12-4) won both of its games in the four-day showcase event the school hosted. The Bearcats haven’t lost since the calendar turned to 2023.

“We’re emerging at the right time, getting together at the right time,” said VHS coach Julius Gallishaw. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m so proud of these guys. I’m all over them in practice, always pushing them and they answer the bell every single time.”

The Bearcats fell behind 8-2 to start the game, but regrouped and took a 26-20 lead into halftime. That set the stage for Mozell’s heroics.

On back-to-back offensive possessions during one stretch of the third quarter, he converted a layup and then sank two free throws. Mozell’s 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining put VHS up 41-30 and was pretty much the dagger.

“He’s just a sophomore, but golly he can play,” Gallishaw said. “We encourage him to be aggressive and things of that nature. He did that today and I’m proud of him.”

Worley was his usual dynamic self as the team leader’s total led all scorers, while Bearcat big man Aquemini Martin blocked four shots. Worley threw an alley-oop to Martin in the fourth quarter that resulted in a dunk.

Yet, it was the 10th-grader who provided the biggest spark for the home team.

Mozell exchanged hand slaps with Gallishaw and got a pat on the backside when he checked out of the game in the final moments.

“This season I’ve proven a lot,” Mozell said. “In the summer I didn’t really do anything, so I had to get in the gym and work.”

A perennial Region 2B title contender, Strasburg (10-5) lost for the second time in three days after a 48-45 setback to Bull Run District rival East Rockingham on Thursday night.

“We’ve just got to play a solid four quarters of basketball,” said Strasburg coach Larry Fox. “We have a tendency to play two, three, 3 ½ quarters and don’t put it together the whole game. I think when we do that, we’ll be pretty good. Until we get to that point, we’re going to be inconsistent like we have been.”

Walker Conrad, a 6-foot-7 junior, led Strasburg with 18 points.

It was a rare meeting in any sport between the two schools located nearly 300 miles apart on Interstate 81. VHS vanquished Strasburg, 7-2, in the 2014 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state baseball finals.

The Bearcats got the best of the Rams again on Saturday.

“Watching them on film, I was concerned with the way they would pressure us and I thought we handled that pretty well,” Fox said. “The biggest difference for me is we just didn’t knock down shots. They went to a zone and we couldn’t make any shots.”

Meanwhile, Mozell converted some big buckets for the Bristolians.

“The energy was there more in the second half,” Mozell said. “We played great as a team.”

Thomas Walker 50, Rural Retreat 48

Nick Kimberlin was clutch for Thomas Walker as he sank the go-ahead free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining to give the Pioneers the win.

Kimberlin finished with 16 points and was fueled by motivation.

He was limited to a single point in Friday night’s 64-39 Cumberland District loss to the Eastside Spartans.

He relished the prospects of redeeming himself as he stepped to the free throw line in a tie game.

“I was pretty nervous,” Kimberlin said. “It was a big moment for me. That was my worst game of the season the night before and I stayed in the gym after the game and decided to shoot a bunch of free throws. Preparation really makes [a difference] and I am glad I could help my team. It was nice to have an experience like that.”

Thomas Walker coach Clay Jeffers was proud to see such a moment unfold for the hard-working junior.

“The great thing was we had 14 hours and we were back on the court again,” Jeffers said. “Nick’s performance today is a testament to his mental toughness. He’s a special kind of kid and nothing’s going to keep him down long.”

The Pioneers (7-10) also received 16 points from senior Cameron Grabeel.

“We found a way,” Jeffers said. “It wasn’t pretty and we had a lot of defensive lapses.”

A potential game-tying jumpshot by Rural Retreat’s Levi Crockett was off the mark at the final buzzer. Crockett had 10 points for the Indians, while Gatlin Hight scored a game-high 18 points in the loss.

“It was a great back-and-forth game,” Kimberlin said. “I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”

Hamilton Heights 86, Wesley Christian 78

Bryson Andrews scored 30 points as the Hamilton Heights Hawks from Chattanooga, Tennessee, topped the Wesley Christian Circuit Riders from Allen City, Kentucky, in Saturday’s opener at the Bearcat Den.

Villanova University commit Jordan Dumont contributed 25 points to the win.

Andre Skelin paced Wesley Christian with 28 points.