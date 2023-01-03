Dotson earns 700th career win for Warriors

NORTON. Va. – Wise County Central girls basketball coach Robin Dotson has crafted one of the most impressive resumes in Virginia with a method based on fundamentals instead of flash.

Consider the scene Tuesday night.

After guiding the Central Warriors to an emotional 56-44 victory over the Gate City Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 District showdown, Dotson was honored with a standing ovation and a large banner marking his 700th career win.

In typical fashion, Dotson deflected the praise to his players.

“I’m just been extremely blessed with talented kids who wanted to work hard and were willing to buy into our program,” Dotson said.

What about the 700 landmark?

“It means I’ve had a lot of great players who just laid it on the line,” Dotson said. “This night is not about me. It’s about these kids.”

The latest victory for Dotson followed a familiar blueprint.

With smothering man-to-man defensive pressure, the Warriors (8-3, 2-1) outscored GC 16-4 in the first quarter and led 27-11 with 2:55 remaining in the first half.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Dotson said. “We struggled in a Florida tournament and this was a tough game for getting our confidence back, but that good start tonight helped and we played with confidence after that. We’ve not been very good on defense this season, so I was glad to see the change.”

Relying on its full-court press, GC (7-1, 2-1) closed within 38-33 with 6:25 left in the game when junior forward Makayla Bays scored off a steal and pass from sophomore guard Jayden Carrico.

Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis answered with a series of hoops in transition and jumpers for the Warriors.

“This group is going to always to get after it and we played extremely hard to get back into the game, but you can’t fall behind like that to a good team,” GC coach Kelly Houseright said. “(Wise Central) came ready to play and evidently we didn’t. They are the reigning state champions. They are supposed to win right?”

Bays paced GC with 15 points, while Carrico contributed 12 and Lexi Ervin added seven

The Blue Devils entered the night as the lone unbeaten team in far Southwest Virginia and atop the rugged Mountain 7.

“We’ve not really been playing great, but fortunately we’ve been able to win,” Houseright said. “It’s the same story every year in our district, so you have to be ready to battle every night. We need to learn and grow from this.”

McAmis topped all scorers with 30 points, while 6-foot junior Madison Looney added 15.

“Coach Dotson deserved this,” McAmis said. “He’s always telling to play defense, run our offense and do a bunch of other stuff. This night is extra special because we played a really good team. We all knew what a win would mean so we wanted to do it for Coach Dotson.”

The Wise Central coach said he treasures the process over trophies and titles.

“Every single win that we’ve had is important,” Dotson said. “We won four games in my first year coaching and those players counted.

“This win gets us back in the hunt for the title chase. That’s the biggest thing about tonight. “

BOYS

Gate City 72, Central 66

The Blue Devils connected on 28 of 35 free throw attempts to win the late game.

Bo Morris led GC with 25 points, while Gunner Garrett added 22.

Gate City (4-5, 3-0) built a 37-27 halftime lead. Wise Central rallied to tie the score in the fourth quarter before GC put the game away at the free throw line.

Wise Central (5-5, 0-3) was paced by Chance Boggs (22 points), Ethan Collins (16) and Parker Collins with 12. The Warriors hit just 11 of 23 free throw attempts and lost three players to fouls.