Macy will begin her discussion at 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts. Earlier that day, Macy is to receive the E&H Founders Day Service Citation during an 11:30 a.m., event. The award presentation will include a performance by the E&H Concert Choir, which also will provide an April 16 concert devoted to raising awareness about addiction.

Macy, a Virginia-based journalist, is the author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” which was a New York Times bestseller and the subject of an Emmy-winning Hulu mini-series. The book highlights central Appalachia as the “epicenter” of America’s struggle with opioid addiction and the individuals and families affected by it. Her latest book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” was published in August. The book is an account of everyday heroes fighting on the front lines of the overdose crisis.