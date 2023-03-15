PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton celebrates the opening of her Dollywood theme park this spring with a new festival.

“We’re kicking off this year celebrating songwriting and songwriters,” Parton said at last week’s grand opening celebration at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“Fifty years ago, I wrote a little song that’s been very good to me. It’s called ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Remember that one?”

Parton smiled.

“I cannot believe, first of all, that my song was 50 years old,” Parton said. “I didn’t even think I was that old.”

This spring, Dollywood is hosting the ‘I Will Always Love You’ Festival.

“Over the next several weeks, we’re going to be hearing from songwriters,” Parton said. “You may not know them personally, but you certainly know their music. And it’s going to be great to hear some of the stories behind the songs and their talented voices.”

On Friday, Parton performed “I Will Always Love You” with a passion that demonstrated the strength and range of her voice.

Still, Parton has a song she wrote that means even more to her: “Coat of Many Colors”.

“That is the song that actually means the most to me personally,” she said. “It’s about love, family and the love of my mother.”

In the works

But, wait — there’s more in store at Dollywood.

“Everything we’ve got going on, it’s going to be a busy year,” Parton said.

Coming up, the park is slated to open its longest roller coaster – Big Bear Mountain at some point in May, Parton announced at last Weeks’s grand opening celebration.

“That’s really going to be something great,” Parton said. “But you know as well as you know my name that I’m not going to be riding that thing! I don’t ride the rides. I don’t want my hair to fly off.”

Later this year, Dollywood is slated to open HeartSong Lodge & Resort in November – a complement to the Dreammore Resort near Dollywood, said park spokesman Wes Ramey.

“We’re very excited about it,” Parton said. “You can start making reservations in June.”

What’s next in 2024: The former Chasing Rainbows Museum evolves into the new Dolly Parton Experience, a multi-faceted approach to telling Parton’s story in show business.

“That’s really going to be something I’m real proud of. We’ve been working real hard, trying to get that together for you,” Parton said. “Everybody misses the museum. But we had to take it down so we could do something different and something better.”

‘I’m on drugs’

At 77, Parton has won accolades for her career in movies, music and television, as well as Dollywood, which opened in 1986 at the site of what was originally called Rebel Railroad in 1961.

“Living here in the hills, God has been good to me,” said Parton, a native of Sevier County, Tennessee.

“My mom and dad are still with me. They’ll never go away,” Parton said, referencing how her late parents’ spirits remain.

“I think of them every day.” Parton said. “I Just always think of that Scripture in the Bible that says, ‘Honor your father and your mother.’ And I think that means to bring honor to their name. And I think my mom and dad would be proud of me. I always worked to hope that they would be.”

Dollywood is always expanding – much like Partons’ career.

Asked by a TV reporter how she kept up the pace, Parton deadpanned, “I’m on drugs.”

The audience roared with laughter.

“As the press says, ‘How come you never get old?’” Parton asked.

“I don’t have time to get old,” Parton added. “I know that I probably am old, but I’m never going to admit that. As long as I’ve got a bone in my body that’s still working, I’m going to get out there and try to do something good for myself and especially for everybody else.”