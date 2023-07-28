BRISTOL, Tenn. – Andrew Dingus has a strong bat and a weak stomach.

We’ll get to the latter later, but the former feature was at the forefront all spring.

The Tennessee High senior outfielder compiled a .440 batting average to go along with a .512 on-base percentage, five home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 46 RBIs in earning all-state honors as the Vikings repeated as TSSAA Region 1-AAA champions.

Those sterling statistics and a postseason power surge that helped THS reach the state tournament for a second straight year were among the reasons Dingus earned 2023 baseball player of the year honors from the Bristol Herald Courier.

From a spirit-lifting home run in a win at Unicoi County to a two-homer game in Game 1 of a best-of-three sub-state series against Halls of Knoxville to a two-hit, three-RBI performance in his final high school game, Dingus was consistently good.

As a junior, he hit .447 with five home runs and 39 RBIs.

Of his 10 career homers, half of them came in the postseason.

“I would [call him] a producer,” said THS junior pitcher Kaleb Feathers. “He always produced at the plate the whole season.”

Whether it was swinging that 33-inch, 30-ounce Demarini Voodoo that he began the season with or the Louisville Slugger Atlas with the same measurements that he switched to midway through the spring, Dingus was dependable and delivered big hit after big hit.

“He definitely plays the game with confidence,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “His confidence stems from his work ethic, general knowledge of the game and playing experience over the years.”

***

Replete in his own uniform, toddler Andrew Dingus tagged along as his older brother Matt – three years his senior – competed in tee-ball games at the Avoca Youth League complex on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol.

Soon thereafter Andrew Dingus began his own career with a team known as the Cubs, working his way up the development ladder and becoming a regular participant on the travel-ball circuit.

“Early on I never thought I would be where I am today,” Dingus said. “It was more of something to get out of the house.”

He looks back fondly on those formative summers on diamonds near and far.

“Memories that are still with me today,” Dingus said.

There was a time when he harbored hoop dreams, but those hardwood desires soon fell by the wayside.

“I fell out of love with it and coming into high school I stopped playing and focused all my energy in baseball,” Dingus said.

He made Tennessee High’s varsity team as a ninth-grader.

“I came in freshman year very skinny with no power,” Dingus said.

The scrawny kid with little pop made an impact though in a season that was canceled before it even really began due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“I never will forget him driving a double into the gap versus Dobyns-Bennett in game two of the season,” Roberts said. “Of course that season ended due to COVID after four games, but I knew that kid was going to be special.”

He experienced somewhat of a sophomore slump, but his last two seasons were superb.

Dingus was never satisfied and one thing stood out above all else to his coach.

“His work ethic,” Roberts said. “He loves the game of baseball and works all the time to get better. He works out and hits almost every day.”

***

A senior season goes by in the blink of an eye, so it’s important to savor the experience and Dingus did his part by producing several unforgettable hits.

During a game at Unicoi County in mid-April, a scary moment occurred when THS senior shortstop Evan Mutter was hit by a pitch and got a cut above his eye that required stitches.

After an extended delay as Mutter was tended to, Dingus crushed a towering three-run dinger that landed in the bed of a truck behind the left-field wall.

He yelled “Let’s go” as he touched home plate and THS eventually earned a 7-4 triumph in a victory that all but assured the Upper Lakes Conference title for the Vikings.

Dingus rapped out three hits in a 9-2 thumping of Greeneville in the regional finals. The Greene Devils ended up winning the state title.

In the opener of that sub-state series against Halls, Dingus connected for a three-run homer in the first inning on a change-up from Roane State Community College signee Kayden Daniels and two innings later blasted a two-run homer on a fastball as THS rolled to a 10-1 win.

“Those were some clutch at-bats that gave the team a major boost of confidence,” Roberts said.

Dingus covered some ground in center field as well.

“His accuracy throwing in from the outfield,” Tennessee High ace pitcher Payne Ladd said. “He doesn’t have a crazy strong arm, but he usually throws a dime. … He’s a guy you want on the field defensively and a staple in the lineup.”

Dingus hit a RBI single and a two-run double in his final game for Tennessee High on May 24, an 8-6 state tournament loss to Upperman at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

“I’m usually not a super emotional person and I wasn’t even that upset about the loss,” Dingus said. “The most upsetting part was saying bye to all the teammates I had grown close to over the years. …. I’ve been playing with and against the people in my class since I was 9 or 10 years old. I feel we continued to pave the way the players before us left for the players behind us. I’ll miss playing with the teammates more than words can explain.”

He’ll be playing for the Milligan University Buffaloes soon as he reports to campus on Aug. 19.

“I’ve been doing more work in the weight room than I ever have in my baseball career,” Dingus said. “That’s where my main focus has been.”

***

Now, about that weak stomach.

Whenever it came time for conditioning drills, teammates steered clear of running beside Dingus.

“He’s the only kid I’ve coached that could just look at a track and immediately start throwing up,” Roberts said with a laugh. “He threw up almost every sprint workout. He was in great shape, but for whatever reason those sprint workouts got to him. He definitely pushed himself to get better.”

Mutter sheepishly admitted that practice many times consisted of him taking hacks – and yacks.

“I’m a puker and I always have been,” Dingus said. “I could be in shape and still throw up from conditioning. It was one of those things that just happened and I would go into condition every day fully expecting it. I don’t know why, or how, but I have the weakest stomach.”

And this season he had a productive bat and seeing him step in the box probably made the stomachs of opposing pitchers rumble on more than one occasion.

“I’m a competitor,” Dingus said. “I always want to go and do the best that I can every time I’m on the field.”