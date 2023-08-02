A baseball stadium can hold transformative magic.

That was certainly the case for this writer on the night of his first pro game at any level many years ago.

The setting was DeVault Stadium in Bristol Virginia, and the team was the old Bristol Tigers.

Many thoughts came flooding back during Monday’s closing act at the Euclid Avenue facility.

The Field of Dreams description has been grossly overused in pop culture, but my adventures at DeVault opened a new world.

Watching Alan Tramell execute a double play fueled my dreams to become a shortstop.

Reading the game accounts and player features by Bristol Herald Courier sports legend George Stone affirmed my love for journalism.

And sharing precious moments with my mother, father and brother offered some of the best moments of my life. They have all since passed way, but the memories remain strong.

I spent a good deal of Monday night trying to imagine my family setting together watching those Tigers and other Bristol minor league teams. It was painful but cathartic.

Unlike many five-second attention span kids of today, I never left my seat during a game. I soaked in the nuance of each pitch and followed every move by fiery Tigers manager Joe Lewis.

Those sights, sounds and smells. Oh, how they linger.

Longtime fans of minor league baseball might remember Bingo games, crazy bat races and various singing acts.

Players could earn a free meal at Ryan’s for each home run, fans could win a car wash for having the dirtiest vehicle in the parking lot, and everyone could enjoy the best ballpark hot dog in the world prepared by Fred Scott in in the concession stand now named in his honor.

Who could forget the cranky bullpen buggy and the way it spewed smoke.

My favorite seat was on the first base side where one had to dodge screaming foul balls from left-handed hitters.

Another indelible memory was a line drive up the middle hit by Cleveland Indians draft pick and future Hall of Famer Jim Thome. The powerful Thome smacked the ball so hard that it became virtually invisible.

Don’t forget heavy-hitting Joe Rothwell and all his epic blasts for the league champion 43-26 Bristol Tigers team in 1977.

When I reached my teenage years, I experienced my first Major League game at old Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

For a kid from Southwest Virginia, that initial step inside a MLB stadium can be overwhelming. Every true baseball knows that buzzing sensation.

DeVault Stadium has fallen on hard times. The outfield walls are chain-link, the scoreboard lacks a video display and there is no artificial turf.

But for those folks who favor old-school ambience, community pride and the chance from watch baseball from a lawn chair, the cozy place on Euclid was pure magic.

Hopefully, the new home for Bristol baseball at Whitetop Creek Park will generate lasting memories for a new generation of kids and families.