BRISTOL, Va. – Bud Hether and Larry Lohse sent what was left of the announced crowd of 1,580 home happy on the evening of June 25, 1969.

Hether hit a 360-foot, three-run homer and Lohse was the winning pitcher as the Bristol Tigers outlasted the Kingsport Royals for a 10-9 triumph some 3 ½ hours after Bristol, Virginia, mayor Alex Andersen had thrown out the ceremonial first pitch to Bristol, Tennessee, mayor Jere King.

It marked the city’s return to professional baseball in the first Appalachian League game at what was known at the time as Randolph Field.

Each summer since 1969 – save for the pandemic of 2020 – the cozy, quaint stadium at 1501 Euclid Avenue was home to the Tigers, White Sox, Pirates and State Liners (in that order) through the Appy League’s transformation from a professional rookie league to a collegiate wood-bat circuit.

On Monday night they held the final Appy League contest at the aging ballpark as the Bristol State Liners are moving to new digs 10 miles away across the state line at Whitetop Creek Park in 2024.

It’ll mark the end of an era and whether you called it Randolph Field, DeVault Stadium or Boyce Cox Field, you probably paid a visit for an Appalachian League game on at least one June or July night in the past five decades.

Whatever the moniker or the format, the home team was rarely at the top of the league in the standings or attendance count, but the loyal spectators who did turn out night after night, year after year witnessed some of baseball’s best and brightest before they reached the big time.

If the concrete clubhouse walls – and chain-link fences in the outfield – could talk at the venerable venue, they would have plenty of yarns to spin.

Mark “The Bird” Fidrych’s pro career was hatched here in 1974, a teenager from Massachusetts whose wacky personality and pitching acumen were present even then and made him a pop-culture icon a few years later.

Alan Trammell turned his first pro double play as shortstop for the Bristol Tigers in 1976 and is now a Hall of Famer. Gene “Pappy” Thompson of the Bristol Herald Courier once recalled in a column how Trammell “used to walk barefooted, carrying his baseball shoes, from Randolph Field to the Herald Courier to pick up a morning newspaper when he shortstopped for Joe Lewis and his Bristol Tigers.”

Lou Whitaker had played in Bristol the summer before and he and Trammell would eventually become the American League’s quintessential double-play combo in helping the Detroit Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Bob Sykes threw strikes in going a sublime 11-0 for the Bristol Tigers in ’74. He won 23 big-league games for the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Jim Leyland smoked many cigarettes and won 31 games in his initial managerial gig as skipper of the Bristol Tigers in 1971.

Lance Parrish became an eight-time MLB All-Star, but many remember him the most for a home run he hit for the Bristol Tigers at DeVault Stadium in 1974 that according to legend landed on the pitcher’s mound of the adjacent Little League field.

It was “Lima Time” in 1990 when Jose Lima pitched for the Bristol Tigers.

Before he became executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, Tony Clark was a highly-touted prospect and a teammate of Lima’s with the Bristol Tigers in ’90.

You couldn’t tell Travis Fryman might eventually become a MLB All-Star when he hit .234 and made 23 errors for the 1987 Bristol Tigers.

You could tell Carlos Lee was going to be a future MLB All-Star the way he crushed pitches for the Bristol White Sox in 1995.

Mitch Keller is now the ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he failed to win a game in six starts for the Bristol Pirates in 2015.

Brandon Hyde’s hitting helped the Bristol White Sox win the 1998 Appalachian League title and is attempting to win an American League pennant 25 years later in his current job as manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Ty Floyd fared well as Louisiana State University claimed the College World Series title last month – including a 17-strikeout masterpiece in Game 1 of the championship series against the Florida Gators – just two years after playing for the Bristol State Liners.

Pedro Lopez reached the bigs too and the infielder’s biggest moment for the Bristol White Sox was his walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch the 2002 Appalachian League title in a game that was played on a Friday afternoon at DeVault Stadium as to not be in conflict with a football game between Virginia High and John Battle later that night at neighboring Gene Malcolm Stadium.

Dozens and dozens of future major leaguers once wore uniforms with Bristol emblazoned on the front and called DeVault Stadium home in what was the first time away from home for most of them.

“When I first saw it I remember being excited to get started and I was happy to be playing on a field that was better than my high school field,” said Frank Catalanatto, who played parts of two summers with the Bristol Tigers in the early 1990s and in the majors from 1997-2010. “My best memory of DeVault Stadium is when I hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning of a game that my uncle had come down from New York to see me play.”

Many fan favorites never made it to the major leagues, but were a big deal to Bristolians.

Pat Austin excited folks with his baserunning as he stole 48 bases for the Bristol Tigers in 1986.

Manny Lutz played for the Bristol White Sox from 1996-98 and was a beloved figure for his prodigious home runs and outgoing personality.

Carlos Munoz earned Appalachian League player of the year honors in 2015 while pounding out hits for the Bristol Pirates.

The highlights of the professional careers of Marcos Betances and Tim Tisch were the no-hitters they pitched for the home team at DeVault Stadium in 1988 and 2003, respectively.

For many, Bristol was a mere stop in a quick journey to the top.

For others, it marked the only experience of their brief pro careers.

For some, it was the turning point in their baseball lives.

“I remember being called into the office by our manager after a pretty bad week [in 1999] and was told I needed to improve drastically if I wanted to stay around,” said former Bristol White Sox pitcher Joe Valentine. “It was an eye-opener for me and it was the first time in my life I felt baseball could be taken away from me. Thankfully, I made it out of the season and wound up back there the next year [2000] as a late-inning guy.”

Four years later, he was unleashing pitches for the Cincinnati Reds.

Of course folks got to see some legends pass through for the opposition.

Many opposing hitters laying eyes on the place for the first time salivated upon seeing the 310-feet fence in right field.

Cal Ripken Jr. committed an error in a game here for the Bluefield Orioles in 1978.

Kirby Puckett stole two bases in a contest for the Elizabethton Twins in 1982.

Jim Thome once hit a 10th-inning homer on a July night in 1990 for the Burlington Indians.

Josh Hamilton reached base frequently for the Princeton Devil Rays in 1999.

Jose Altuve rapped out hits for the Greeneville Astros in 2008 without the aid of someone banging on a trash can.

John Rocker – the redneck reliever and the basis for fictional pitcher Kenny Powers of the HBO series “Eastbound and Down” – was probably despondent at DeVault in 1994 for the Danville Braves after a disastrous outing: two innings pitched, four hits, seven runs, five walks, two strikeouts, one balk, two wild pitches.

Dwight “Doc” Gooden earned his first professional win here on June 23, 1982.

Current Minnesota Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli hit the first home run of his pro career in 2000 for the visiting Princeton Devil Rays.

Some familiar faces passed through and had their own cheering sections.

Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris is in the bullpen for the Cleveland Guardians in what is the 10th major league season for the Science Hill High School graduate. His first pro appearance, pro strikeout and pro win came at DeVault Stadium for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2012.

Brent Long (Sullivan Central) won one game in his lone season with the Martinsville Astros in 2002. That came at DeVault Stadium in his professional debut.

C.J. Lee (Virginia High) and Adam Cross (Tennessee High) visited town with the Danville Braves, Marcus Nidiffer (Tennessee High) did so for the Greeneville Astros, Doodle Hicks (Virginia High) and Boodle Clark (Tennessee High) had oodles of local support when they were with the Burlington Indians, Chris Phipps (Tennessee High) took the mound for the Martinsville Phillies and Jim Saul (Virginia High) managed the Danville Braves and was hitting coach for the Bluefield Orioles as they all returned to the city amid much fanfare.

David Halstead (John Battle), Jimmy Alder (Dobyns-Bennett), Dan Wright (Sullivan South), Cory Rhodes (King University) and Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) played for Bristol during the professional era.

Ray Berry (Chilhowie High School/King University), Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Luke Francisco (Abingdon), Chase Hungate (Abingdon), Payne Ladd (Tennessee High), Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) and Brayden Blevins (Tennessee High) relished their status as State Liners during the collegiate league era.

“I remember it had a good feel to it much like many lower level minor league venues,” said Dan Wright, who eventually pitched for the Chicago White Sox after debuting with the Bristol White Sox in 1999. “The field kind of sits down a little and the fans came in from the top if I remember right. The people and fans were friendly and most of my memories are more centered around my teammates and coaches I had that year.

“It was my first experience with pro ball and I can remember sitting in the bullpen there and even some of the conversations. I made my professional debut there and I remember it not going good. The locker room smelled, but all of them do. It was a great place to start my career.”

Calvin Talford (Castlewood) also came through as a visitor with the Martinsville Phillies at the same time he was starring in the winter for the basketball team at East Tennessee State University.

Speaking of multi-sport standouts, Walter “Bubby” Brister and James Casey both gave up on baseball after stints in Bristol and ended up reaching the top league in another sport – football.

Brister hit .180 in 1981 for the Bristol Tigers, his only season of pro baseball, as he later started at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowl rings as John Elway’s back-up in Denver.

Casey pitched underwhelmingly for the Bristol White Sox in 2003 and 2004. He later was a tight end for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos and is now an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pitcher Mitch Mustain and catcher Kevan Smith did the opposite, pursuing pro baseball with the Bristol White Sox after playing QB on the NCAA Division I level.

As is the case with many minor league and summer league crowds, some didn’t show up solely for the baseball. There were plenty of special guests and special attractions.

Max Patkin, “The Clown Prince of Baseball,” entertained fans on multiple visits.

The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty, once stopped by during race week.

Allison Bly’s explosive “Dynamite Lady” routine came through a time or two.

David Browning as the "Mayberry Deputy" was always a hit.

Don Larsen threw out the ceremonial first pitch and signed autographs in 1998, 42 years after he pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees in the World Series.

An Atlanta Braves legend was feted on “Dale Murphy Night” in 2018 as a large crowd congregated to meet the former MVP.

Legendary college football coach Bo Schembechler paid a visit when he was president of the Detroit Tigers.

Ozzie Guillen, manager of the Chicago White Sox at the time, flew in during an off day in 2007 to see his son, Oney, play second base for the Bristol White Sox.

Hall of Famer Harold Baines was spotted in the stands once as his son, Harold Baines Jr., suited up for the Bristol White Sox.

A three-innings old-timers game was held prior to an Appy League game in 1974 with former Cleveland Indians ace Bob Feller pitching. “Rapid Robert” allowed hits to local legends Harry Smith, Bobby Reich, Zack Burnette and Andy Kristofek. Raymond Skeens scored the only run of the exhibition for the winning squad.

Of course, there have been some intriguing characters take up quarters in the manager’s office as well.

Joe Lewis is Bristol’s winningest manager in the history of the modern Appalachian League era and used to spend his offseasons as an assistant principal at a high school in Massachusetts.

Former major leaguers Ruben Amaro Sr., Jerry Hairston Sr., R.J. Reynolds, Bobby Thigpen, John Orton, Pete Rose Jr. and Barbaro Garbey also managed Bristol’s Appalachian League teams. Dave Trembley piloted the State Liners in 2021, 11 years after his run as skipper of the Baltimore Orioles had come to an end.

The memorable characters weren’t limited to the field.

Shamas Dougherty and Jake Boyd were once the team’s most vocal spectators and sluggers like Glenn Braggs of the Paintsville Brewers were at the receiving end of their barbs.

Ned Michaels – a local radio DJ – was a bombastic public address announcer who often poked fun at the opposing squad, creating unique nicknames long before Chris Berman did so for ESPN.

Yogi Price used to escort relief pitchers into the game on a golf cart known as “Wild Thing,” which sometimes broke down on the way to the mound, after dropping the pitcher off or both.

When half-price hot dogs were announced, a fan known as Jesse was always the first in line.

There used to be a baseball BINGO game that was very popular.

While the names of the players and managers changed each year, the folks who ran the place became constants.

Boyce Cox was the president of the club for years and his tireless work kept the Appalachian League baseball in town for many years when it appeared it might vanish. Mose Saul operated the scoreboard for decades and the press box is named in his honor. Allen Shepherd was the official scorer for a long time and volunteers like E.J. and Winnie Johnson did all kinds of chores to keep the operation humming along. The list goes on and on.

Bob Childress of the Bristol, Virginia, Parks and Recreation Department kept the field well-manicured. Nate Monteith, later to become a standout on the local auto racing scene, was among the many kids to hold the job of batboy.

Volunteers like Mahlon Luttrell (who took over the president/general manager duties from Boyce Cox), public address announcer Dave Rudd, scoreboard operator Brad Carter, director of ballpark operations Chris Benton, scorekeeper Tim Johnston and other essential go-getters such as Craig Adams, Mark Young, Savannah Adams, Josh Buckles, Dewayne Woods and the hard-working grounds crew rarely miss a game in spending their summers helping the team stay relevant.

The ballpark began showing its age many years ago and pales in comparison to some of the sparkling new and renovated facilities springing up in small towns near and far.

“You have to wonder if the folks of Bristol realize how lucky they are. Being able to retain minor league baseball since 1969 in what is probably the worst professional facility in the country makes them pretty fortunate in my mind,” an entry on Ballparkreviews.com reads.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Having come from extended rookie ball, I thought it was legit and I was proud to call it home,” Valentine said. “I didn’t play at a well-known college with amazing amenities, so this was top of the line. Only later you realize it wasn’t.”

There is still something timeless about the place, a certain small-town charm.

The regulars bring their lawn chairs and sit up on the hill, chatting with their fellow fans that they have forged lifelong friendships with by attending games so frequently.

Kids still play catch or take part in a competitive game of cup ball behind the third-base bleachers, which is only interrupted with a trip to the concession stand or when a foul ball flies into their vicinity and the scramble for the keepsake ensues.

Fans still get excited to win a prize from a between-innings promotion and players still sign autographs or toss a ball to youngsters as they filter off the field.

It’s not like the place is getting razed as it will remain home of the Virginia High Bearcats and will be the site of various youth league tournaments. Yet, there is a certain sadness in regards to the end of an era.

Like Tenneva Field (which is located on what is now Commonwealth Avenue where Strongwell Corporation sits and where Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees played an exhibition game in 1922) and Shaw Stadium (which once occupied land across the street from Bristol’s casino and where Ron Necciai famously struck out 27 batters in a nine-inning game in 1952) before it, DeVault Stadium has seen its final nine innings as an Appalachian League host.