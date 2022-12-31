Desperation heave sparks Greenies to 5th place

BRISTOL, Tenn. – What was the turning point for the Christ School Greenies on Saturday afternoon?

A desperation shot by Emanuel Richards that didn’t seem to have a prayer turned out to be the answer.

Richards sank a successful heave from beyond halfcourt to beat the first-quarter buzzer and it shifted the momentum to Christ School’s side as the Greenies owned the final three quarters in a 74-48 win over the Madison-Ridgeland Patriots from Mississippi in the fifth-place game of the 2022 Arby’s Classic.

Christ School (18-1) won four of its five games in the event and took another tournament trophy back to Arden, North Carolina. The Greenies won the Arby’s Classic in 2011 and placed fourth in 2012.

They have an all-time record of 15-9 in six appearances.

“We’d love to come every year if they’d have us,” said Christ School coach Joshua Coley. “It’s an honor to play in such a prestigious tournament and you can’t get this type of experience anywhere else this time of year. It’s amazing.”

That’s the same word some were using to describe the long-distance bomb by Richards.

“I just kind of lined it up and threw it up there and it banked in,” Richards said. “It’s usually short or too hard, but that was straight on. Once I shot it, I knew it lined up perfectly.”

That jumpstarted a 23-8 run as Christ School turned a 15-8 deficit into a 31-23 halftime lead.

A Richards dunk extended Christ School’s lead to 45-29 with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter and all but sealed the deal.

A Longwood University commit, Richards recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Christ School might have been playing its fifth game in five days, but the Greenies didn’t appear fatigued.

“Our conditioning paid off a little bit,” Coley said.

Christ School held a 40-23 rebounding edge.

“We came out with aggression,” Richards said. “We rebounded it well, started pushing it out in transition and started to make shots.”

Keenan Wilkins made most of those shots as he was 6-for-7 from 3-point range en route to a 24-point performance.

“Throughout the whole tournament, I’ve been in a slump,” Wilkins said. “But my teammates trusted me and kept telling me to knock down shots.”

Madison-Ridgeland (17-6) did not connect often as the Patriots were just 6-for-21 from 3-point range.

University of Mississippi-bound point guard Josh Hubbard struggled for the Patriots as he was 6-for-19 from the field with one assist and four turnovers. His 16 points did lead the way with Sam Hailey (11 points) and Ashton Magee (10 points) scoring in double digits as well.

“When your best player can’t go, it affects everybody else,” said Madison-Ridgeland coach Richard Duease. “It was just one of those games and we’re worn out.”

Madison-Ridgeland split a pair of overtime games in the tournament and the lightning-quick Hubbard emerged as a fan favorite at Viking Hall.

“I felt like if we had left after the first day, it would have been a great experience for us,” Duease said. “We had a shot to beat the Georgia team [Norcross] on the second day, figured out a way to win [on Friday against Greeneville], but this [Christ School] group was just too good for us. They shot it well.”

Christ School beat teams from Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi and lost to Westminster Academy of Florida in its Arby’s Classic gauntlet.

The Greenies return to the court on Thursday after a well-deserved break.

“Those weren’t easy games either,” Wilkins said. “We’ll get home, get some good rest and we’ll be straight.”