Depth pays off as Hokies top Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team boasts three players who earned some type of All-ACC recognition last season.

Kayana Traylor was not one of them. But she's not too shabby, either.

The fifth-year senior guard scored 25 points to help the 12th-ranked Hokies beat Virginia 72-60 on Sunday night in front of 5,103 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

Traylor's 25 points were the most the Purdue transfer has scored in her two seasons in a Tech uniform.

"My teammates did a good job of getting me the ball once they saw I was a little hot," Traylor said.

The former All-Big Ten second-team pick made three 3-pointers, including a heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.

"I had a couple of those [heaves] this year, actually, and I just didn't make them. So I was like, 'OK, I need this one,’" Traylor said. "I just kind of threw it up and it went in."

Traylor ranks fourth on Tech in scoring (12.1 ppg), behind reigning ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, All-ACC honorable-mention point guard Georgia Amoore and three-time All-ACC second-team pick Taylor Soule.

"To win — that's what I came here for [when she transferred in 2021]," Traylor said. "I knew that we had Liz, Georgia, Cayla [King] — [and] Shep [Aisha Sheppard] last year. I just wanted to play with high-level players and win. So that's just my mindset going into the game. And if an opportunity comes for me to score, than I'm going to take it."

Traylor moved into the starting lineup after Ashley Owusu suffered a broken pinkie in a Dec. 1 game. She has remained in the lineup even though Owusu has returned to action.

"I've adored coaching [Traylor]," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "She's a smart kid. She's a very unselfish kid.

"She's every bit as good as anybody on our team. … She's playing like that, we're a hard team to beat."

Traylor was 9 of 15 from the field.

"There were some things that we were supposed to be doing on her that we didn't," UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "That's errors that we have to clean up."

The Hokies (17-4, 7-4 ACC) beat UVa (14-8, 3-8) for the fourth straight time, including for the second time this month.

Tech swept the regular-season series for the second straight year — the first time Tech has ever pulled off back-to-back sweeps in the series.

The Hokies, who led for the final three quarters, bounced back from last Thursday's 66-55 loss at No. 16 Duke.

Kitley, who missed the Jan. 5 meeting with UVa because of a sprained ankle, had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in Sunday's rematch.

Kitley was 1 of 9 from the field at Duke. But she was 8 of 11 from the field Sunday.

"Every team plays me so differently," she said. "The way Duke and UVa were playing me or letting me get the ball was completely different. … I really just have to go into games expecting nothing and just read from the first few possessions how they're going to play me and then just go from there."

"[The Cavaliers] weren't fronting me, so it was a bit easier to get the ball, personally. And also, Georgia and K.T. both made really good passes that gave me easier shots."

Virginia cut the lead to 55-51 with 6:00 to go but came no closer.

"It just shows that we're learning," Traylor said of how Tech closed out the game. "In other games, we've let it come down to the wire and maybe it hasn't gone our way. … The biggest thing is locking down defensively when it comes down to that."

What did Agugua-Hamilton wish her team had done better down the stretch?

"Made shots and defended," she said.

The Hokies are tied with Louisville for fifth place in the ACC standings. The Hokies are just 1 1/2 games behind co-leaders Duke and Notre Dame.

UVa, which is in 13th place, lost its fourth straight game.

"We've got to continue to build," Agugua-Hamilton said. "This is the building process and we'll get better."

UVa forward Camryn Taylor had 22 points. London Clarkson had 15 points off the bench.