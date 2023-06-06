EMORY, Va. – Playing with control, assertiveness, and awareness on the defensive end of the respective pitch is an awfully powerful three-pronged formula.

How powerful? It’s enough to not only propel a team back into a Virginia High School League Spring Jubilee semifinal rematch, but also halt an impressive undefeated streak, too.

Notching a high-arching goal from Vance Steele during the game’s 25th minute, Radford’s defensive prowess effectively neutralized Virginia High’s pulverizing 1-2 punch of Patrick Poku and Prince Poku – particularly over the final 10 minutes – during a hard-fought 2-1 Class 2 state quarterfinal victory at Fred Selfe Stadium’s Nicewonder Field Tuesday evening.

“Well, I didn’t sleep much – especially about what Patrick and Prince can do with just half a look,” said Radford coach Clark Ramsey, who didn’t show any outward grogginess. “Those guys can go play anywhere. We had a distinct game plan. This had to be a team win tonight, because there’s no answer for those two guys. Our guys delivered.”

The Pokus had plenty of touches during Tuesday’s tussle, but there was also plenty of Bobcat focus. Radford midfielders Andrew Hope and Parker Prioleau drew most of the focus against the aforementioned senior Bearcat duo – along with teammates Enzo Pugliese and Fernando Martinez.

“We knew they were great players, and we had to prepare for them,” Hope noted. “We felt like we were able to get great pressure on the ball.”

Playing in the grueling Three Rivers District, Prioleau felt the Bearcats (19-1-1) would certainly belong in such a soccer-rich conference.

“Absolutely,” stated Prioleau. “I think they would. This team is a great team. They definitely gave us a good run for our money.”

VHS took roughly an equal amount of shots each half, but its first-half tries featured a few more high-percentage looks. The Bearcats had five promising opportunities just in the game’s opening 20 minutes, with Prince Poku’s 15-yard blast in the right corner knotting things at 1-1 following a Radford turnover.

“We did our film session and following work against Radford well,” admitted VHS coach Kevin Wright. “Going into this game, we had the confidence. We felt like we matched up extremely well with them, and we knew it would be a tight game. We knew that if they scored, we would have a chance to equalize.”

But for VHS, the equalizing factor dissipated just six minutes later behind Steele’s lofty attempt that barely beat the outstretched hand of Bearcat goalie Elijah Jackson, who collected six saves. The Bearcats would win the second-half possession (60 percent) and shot attempt (8-7) battle, but weren’t able to get clear looks inside 25 yards.

“In the second half, we had our opportunities,” Wright added. “We were able to run at them and had chances, but we weren’t clinical enough. Had we been able to equalize, we probably would’ve had the momentum going with us the rest of the game.”

Without question, Radford’s patience on the defensive clip thwarted that game-tying momentum.

“We really just had to compress after the first touch,” said Ramsey, who got an opening goal from Brody Shull during the 14th minute. “They don’t typically do something on their first touch – it’s the second and the third. That’s where our team defense was pretty integral. We showed positional responsibility and discipline.”

It’ll be a state semifinal rematch for the Bobcats (14-3-1) Friday at Roanoke College, as they’ll battle undefeated Clarke County (23-0). The defending champion Eagles ousted Radford 3-2 at this stage a year ago.

“I always tell the guys that the only thing I want for my birthday is that we’re playing on Jubilee weekend,” said Ramsey, whose birthday is Friday. “Last year, they delivered. And they delivered again this year.”

Unfortunately, the playoff push ended in an unforgiving way for the Bearcats, who ended a memorable spring campaign with a whopping 82 goals against just 14 goals allowed – including 10 shutouts.

“I’m proud of our team for making it here,” concluded Wright. “This was a special group of young boys.”