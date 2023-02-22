BLUEFIELD, Va. – The Graham boys basketball program has long featured quick athletes and prolific scorers, but the latest edition of the G-Men is all about the basics.

Just call it Defense 101.

In Wednesday’s opening round of the Region 2D tournament, Graham forced 18 turnovers en route to a 54-40 win over the Union Bears.

How good was the Graham defense? Consider that the G-Men led 27-13 at halftime.

“We take full pride in defending,” Graham sophomore Blake Graham said. “In this game, we knew that we were quicker so we made sure not to let Union’s guards take us off the dribble.”

With sophomore point guard Markelle Ray setting the pace, the Graham defenders cut off driving lanes, made cohesive switches on screens and allowed no easy jumpers.

Union coach Zack Moore had a question for his young squad at halftime.

“I asked why we were intimidated,” Moore said. “We haven’t been intimidated all year, but we missed a lot of shots in the paint in the first half. And Graham is a tough team to fall behind because of their quickness.”

Graham failed to make any 3-pointers, but the G-Men had success in transition. Ray (18 points) and Blake Graham (11) paced the offense, while senior football standout Braden Watkins supplied a career-high 10 points.

“We didn’t shoot many outside shots and didn’t finish at the rim like we’re capable of doing, but I felt like we made Union play a different game than they usually play,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “All those guys can shoot the ball, so we couldn’t give them any space.”

The G-Men (11-12) used four sophomores along with athletic freshman forward Daniel Jennings, but Ray competes with the confidence of a senior.

“We wrote on the board in the locker room that defense wins championships. We preach that in practice and then come out with energy when the game starts,” Ray said.

Baker has come to expect prime performances from Ray.

“That kid is going to keep getting better because he loves the game and is in the gym all the time,” Baker said. “And Markelle’s decision-making has gotten so much better.”

Union, which won the past two Region 2D titles, was led in scoring by junior Reyshawn Anderson (14 points) and freshman Kam Bostic with 12. When Bostic hit a 3-pointer at the 1:30 left in the third quarter, the Bears pulled within 34-24.

But the G-Men defenders went back to work in the final quarter.

“Graham made us play faster than what we wanted to play, and they are more physically mature than us,” Moore said. “That gave us problems and we didn’t handle it great.”

Union started two freshmen, while another freshman played much of the night.

“At times this season we’ve had four freshmen on the floor and we started three in most games,” Moore said. “Those guys probably played more minutes than they should, but that will help us in the future.”

Baker is also enthused about the long-term future for his squad.

“This was a like a JV game with all the freshmen and sophomores on both teams,” Baker said. “We’re still learning, but we’re getting there.”

Blake Graham said the Defense 101 approach works just fine for the G-Men.

“We do what we have to do with a young team. It’s just work,” Graham said. “Markelle is fearless and we’re all growing together.”