BRISTOL, Va. – The Wise County Central Warriors are headed back to the state finals after winning their sixth and final meeting of the winter with Mountain 7 District rival Gate City.

The conclusion of the season series came with the Warriors posting a 51-50 win over their foes in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal showdown at Virginia High's Bearcat Den on Monday night.

Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis of Central showed grit, toughness and determination, playing on a severely injured ankle.

She got out on the court sparingly during pregame warmups. McAmis didn’t start, but quickly came on the floor with 6:42 left in the first quarter and persevered the rest of the game.

Her short jumper in the lane with 12.2 seconds remaining was the dagger.

“Just an absolutely incredible effort by our kids,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Emmah couldn’t even walk yesterday, I mean she couldn’t walk. It was a gutsy effort on her part and our other kids made some plays. We’re going to the 'ship. I’m proud of our kids.”

How did McAmis feel in the aftermath of her clutch bucket?

“It felt good when it went in, although there was some pain,” she said. “I am so proud of my teammates. Everyone stepped up tonight and that made it a little easier for me. It was a great team effort.”

McAmis wasn’t through. Basically, playing on one leg, she was also a force defensively. As Gate City worked for a potential game-winning shot, McAmis knocked the ball away and time expired as the teams scrambled for the ball.

“It’s incredible. I had kind of been laying off [defensively], I knew there was only a couple of seconds left so I wanted to go out as hard as I could,” McAmis said. “It came out in our favor and that was all I was trying to do.

“There is a lot of pain, but a lot of happy tears."

It was exciting from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The Blue Devils started the game on an 8-1 spurt and that was their largest lead of the game. McAmis had a drive to the basket to tie it at 10 with 1:47 to play in the first.

It was an emotional roller-coaster for both teams. It was tied six times and there were 15 lead changes. The Warriors largest lead was five points late in the third quarter.

The lead changed hands four times the final eight minutes. With Central leading 49-45, Adyson Gibson nailed a 3 from out front to cut the Warriors lead to one with 52 seconds remaining.

After a miss at the foul line by Central, Jaydyn Carrico found a path to the bucket for a layup to give Gate City (24-6) a 50-49 advantage with 20 seconds left.

Then came the heroics by McAmis on both sides of the floor and the Warriors were the winners.

The unsung hero for Central was junior Emilee Brickey. It was a tough task for Brickey, chasing Lexi Ervin of the Blue Devils all over the floor and denying her the ball.

“Brickey did a wonderful job,” McAmis said. “We worked in practice, with her guarding, and staying in front. Brickey did a fabulous job. I can’t say enough about her. She’s a big reason we won.”

McAmis finished with 18 points and Abigail Jordan contributed 12. Post Madison Looney scored nine points and did a tremendous job on the boards for Wise County Central (25-6).

Although 6-foot-1 and playing mostly inside, with full-court pressure from Gate City Looney handled the ball and helped break the press.

“Words can’t express how pleased I am and proud of this bunch,” Dotson said. “We wanted to keep attacking the basket, we didn’t feel like we could hold the ball. Madison hit four big free throws late, it was just incredible.”

It is truly a game you hated to see anyone lose. Braylin Steele (13 points), Carrico (10) and Makayla Bays (10) were the scoring leaders for the Blue Devils.

Gate City loses six seniors from a program that reached the VHSL Final Four in four consecutive seasons.

“Their season won’t be defined by this game,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. “Although some people will look at it that way. The impact they’ve had on our program and the impact they’ve had on me, and my family is greater than they will ever know.”

It was a great battle between two top-notch, tradition-rich basketball programs. Central plays Clarke County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the state finals, aiming for a second straight title and seventh overall.

“We’ve had to go through a lot of adversity,” Dotson said. “Losing in the regional finals, having to come over here and play them again, when we didn’t play well last time against a great team. Absolutely fantastic team, a well-coached team, it’s a shame someone has to lose this game. But I’m proud of my kids.”