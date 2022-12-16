Defending state champ Warriors team to beat

Mountain 7 District Girls

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Wise County Central

2. Gate City

3. Ridgeview

4. Union

5. John Battle

6. Abingdon

7. Lee High

ABINGDON FALCONS

Coach: Jimmy Brown

Last season: 9-16

Key returners: Brenna Green, F, soph.; Cadence Waters, F, sr.; Taylor Jennings, C, sr.; Ella Seymore, C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Lauren Baker, Aubrey Matney

Key loss: Sarah Williams

Outlook: Brown, who has directed the Abingdon program for 12 years, is working with another young squad.

The early starting lineup featured sophomore Abby O’Quinn and Baker at guard, with Green and Waters at forward, and Jennings in the post.

Waters contributed 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

A freshman, Baker currently averages double figures and scored a total of 29 points in the first two games.

Seymore, a first-team Region 2D pick in basketball last season, is out with a knee injury. Seymore doubles as one of the top soccer talents in far Southwest Virginia

Brown expects shooting to be a team strength, but rebounding is a concern.

Baker, Green and Waters reached double figures in the season-opener against Tazewell. Four straight losses followed.

AHS defeated Christiansburg in the opening round of the 2022 Region 3D playoffs behind 23 points from Seymore. The Falcons then fell 68-28 to eventual state champ Carroll County.

The AHS junior varsity squad posted a 17-6 and reached the Mountain 7 tournament finals.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re hoping to take a step forward. We return players that had to play a lot of big minutes last year and we’re hoping that experience pays off."

GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Kelly Houseright

Last season: 18-12

Key returners: Lexi Ervin, G, sr.; Adyson Gibson, G, sr.; Braylin Steele, F, sr.; Makayla Bays, F, jr.

Promising newcomers: Montana Martin, Myah Carrico, Addison Bays, Madison Hensley

Key losses: Macey Mullins, Riley Houseright

Outlook: The good times continue at Gate City.

One year advancing to the Class 2 semifinals, the Blue Devils feature four returning starters and six seniors.

Ervin is the headliner after averaging 12 points and earning first team all-region honors.

Gibson contributed 10 points, four rebounds and three steals per game, while the 5-foot-11 Bays averaged eight rebounds.

The deep roster includes seniors Kady Davidson, K.K. Baker and Piper Lane along with sophomore Jaydyn Carico.

Gate City dropped a 47-44 decision to Wise County Central in last season’s Region 2D finals. After stopping Radford in the Class 2 quarterfinals, the run culminated with a 49-35 semifinal loss to Wise County Central.

Gibson and Bays have set the pace in scoring so far this season for the 3-0 Blue Devils.

Coach’s Quote: “This group has the potential to have a very successful season. However, we have to be consistent because our league is tremendously tough.”

JOHN BATTLE TROJANS

Coach: Sydney McKinney

Last season: 10-16

Key returners: Kara Kelley, G, soph.; Charlee McKee, F, jr.; Emma Bishop, F, sr.

Promising newcomer: Gracie Ralston, Macy Odum

Key losses: Hanna Jo McReynolds, Anna McKee

Outlook: There is a new face on Battle Hill.

Following the retirement of veteran coach Jeff Adkins, former Union and Emory & Henry hoops star Sydney McKinney has made her head coaching debut.

Three starters returned from a squad that advanced to the Region 2D playoffs before falling 48-40 to Marion. Steady Anna McKee reached the 1,000-career point mark with her 16-point effort in that game.

Look for Claire Booher and senior transfer Gracie Ralston will play key roles, while Ava Wallace, Jaydn Singleton and Keely Smith are also in the mix.

The Trojans started this season with a 1-4 record. Kelley and Odum combined for 26 points in a 55-36 win at Holston.

Coach’s Quote: “I am proud of how hard these girls are working. We hope to continue to build our program.”

LEE HIGH GENERALS

Coach: Bobby Stafford

Last season: 3-17

Key returners: Jaelyn Hall, Cassidy Hammonds

Promising newcomers: Gracie Garrett, Addie Carter

Key losses: Tate Cox, Madison Jessee, Ally Bowen

Outlook: Stafford is a former Lee High hoops standout who later played at Emory & Henry.

Following a three-year apprenticeship with the junior varsity boys program at Lee High, Stafford looks to help a program that returns just one starter in Hall.

Senior Alyssa Duncan is in the mix along with sophomores Alivia Bates, Kaydence Seals, Keegan Johnson and Claire Sage.

Senior guard Drew Cox is sidelined by a knee injury.

Lee High ended last season under coach Brandon Mosier with a loss to Gate City in the opening round of the district tournament.

The Generals are currently 0-6. Hammonds, a junior guard, has been a consistent scorer and Duncan is coming off a 16-point effort against Thomas Walker.

Coach’s Quote: “We will be a young team competing in one of the toughest conferences for high school girls basketball. We will have a good defensive team that plays hard.”

RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK

Coach: Donnie Frazier

Last season: 21-5

Key returners: Maggie Grant, Caiti Hill, Braelyn Strouth

Promising newcomers: Hadaya Abshire, Tsega Mullins, Kenzie Wright, Caylee Sykes, Kaylee Rasnick, Ava Stanley, Danica Sutherland, Kyiah Perry

Key losses: Brooklyn Frazier, Hailey Sutherland

Outlook: Ridgeview has been one of the hottest stories in far Southwest Virginia this season.

En route to posting a 6-1 record, the Wolfpack ended the win streaks of Honaker at 26 games and Wise County Central at 21 games.

That’s impressive considering how big of a role Sutherland (16 ppg., 10.8 rebounds game) and Frazier (11.2 ppg., 5 assists per game) played the last few years.

Ridgeview won the Mountain 7 regular season title last season and advanced to the district tournament final before falling to Wise County Central.

After opening the reginal playoffs with a victory against Richlands, the season ended in emotional fashion with a 47-40 overtime loss to Wise County Central.

Strouth, who averaged eight points in 2022, currently leads the team with 13 points per game.

The roster includes six sophomores and two freshmen. Ridgeview won the district regular season title last season with a 17-2 record.

Coach’s Quote: “This should be a fun team to coach. The girls have played a lot of basketball together.”

UNION BEARS

Coach: Kory Bostic

Last season: 11-11

Key returners: Isabella Blagg, G, sr.; Brooke Bailey, F, sr.; Gracy McKinney, F, sr.; Abby Slagle, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Elaina Lopez, Kaylee Rutherford, Taylor Hughes

Key losses: none

Outlook: With four seniors returning to the starting lineup, Union features one of the most experienced lineups in the area.

Slagle is the player to watch after earning first-team all-region honors last season.

Kaylee Lamb and Shay Henderson will also play key roles.

Despite a 25-point effort from Slagle, Union ended last season with a 54-51 loss to John Battle in the opening round of the district tournament.

The Bears opened this season with a 4-1 record, as Slagle averaged 21 points.

Lamb delivered 13 points as Union opened district play Tuesday with a 62-21 victory against Lee High.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a great group of senior leaders returning, and I think we can be very competitive in the always tough M7 and Region D.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL WARRIORS

Coach: Robin Dotson

Last season: 26-5

Key returners: Emmah McAmis, F, soph.; Abbie Jordan, G, soph.

Promising newcomers: Madison Looney, Ameera Youmessi

Key losses: Jill Sturgill, Bayleigh Allison, Isabella Sturgill

Outlook: The Wise Central story starts with McAmis.

A veteran of the AAU circuit who has attracted multiple offers from NCAA Division I schools, the speedy 5-6 athlete (22 ppg.) established a Virginia High School League freshman scoring record with 683 points.

The 5-9 Jordan averaged six points and six rebounds last season, and has ability to play any position. Looney supplied 17 points and 16 rebounds per game at Grundy.

Emilie Mullins started early last season but was forced to miss 15 games due to an elbow injury.

Junior Emilee Brickey (5 ppg.) is an effective long-range shooter. Seniors Lexi Sturgill and Kayley Lawson have varsity experience along with sophomores Gracie Tompkins and Jaydyn Foster.

The Warriors forced 27 turnovers and rode a 34-point effort from McAmis to edge Luray 62-59 in last year’s Class 2 title game. It was the sixth state title in nine years for Wise Central.

The Warriors opened this season with five straight wins before falling 60-55 to Ridgeview in the district opener.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a system built on defense, so we must develop defenders to replace our three best defensive players who graduated. Once again, the Mountain 7 will be ultra-competitive and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the state champion come from our district. We will be working to play our best ball in February.”