Defending champs roll past Trojans

BRISTOL, Va. – The three-time defending state champion Honaker Tigers began the season with a win in the 2022 Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic. Honaker rolled to a 63-33 victory over John Battle.

“Winning the first one is always a big step for us,” said junior wing Valeigh Stevens. “We want to set a good example and let everyone know we are just as serious about basketball as last year.”

Kalli Miller made a layup off the opening tip for the Tigers, and they were never tied or trailed in the contest. Up 12-10 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, they closed it out on a 6-0 run to push their lead to eight points.

Macy Odum made a bucket for the Trojans to start the second quarter, but they went almost six minutes without scoring. Alayna McNulty had a stick-back, and Stevens added a trey to ignite a 13-0 sprint as the Tigers took control of the game. Honaker was up 34-12 at the break after forcing 17 John Battle turnovers in the first half.

“Defense makes our offense,” Stevens said. “That made a big difference in our offensive play.”

The Trojans made a run midway through the third frame, cutting the Honaker advantage to 14 but could get no closer. The Tigers slowly pulled away.

“I felt we played slow in spurts,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “At the beginning of the season, they’re things we’re working on in practice that we want to execute in the game. There is still work to do.

“But we got the first win of the season, I’m proud of my girls and their effort. One down, now we have to get ready for Friday [winner’s bracket play against Eastside].

It ruined the debut for former Union and Emory & Henry star Sydney McKinney, who took over as head coach of the Trojans following the retirement of Jeff Adkins.

“We knew coming in it would be a tough one against a three-time state champion,” McKinney said. “We knew they would come out with a press. We’ve played a couple of scrimmages and some practices, but we haven’t had time to work on a lot of things. We’re young, so we have to get used to that pressure. We have four or five girls that played varsity last year, the rest are up from JV, so we’re not used to that intensity yet.”

Senior Emma Bishop led the way for John Battle with 10 points.

McNulty was huge for Honaker with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. Kate Jessee also had a double-double with 10 points and ten boards. Tailor Nolley added 12 points and five steals. Stevens finished with 11 points, including three 3s.

Honaker will play Eastside in a winner’s bracket semifinal game on Friday at 4 p.m.

“After tonight, we have to go in and work hard the next two days to be ready for Friday,” Miller said. “It’s started, we have to be ready to go.”

The late boys game between John Battle and Honaker went into overtime as press deadline approached.