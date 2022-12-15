 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Dean scores 40 for UVA Wise

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean scored 40 points to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 94-86 South Atlantic Conference overtime win over Limestone on Thursday at the Prior Center.

Dean connected on 13-of-24 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 11-of-12 from the free throw line, while also contributing six rebounds. Zion Fruster tallied 14 points and Ben Bryson had 11 for the Cavaliers (7-3, 1-2), which overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to force the extra period.

Luke Lawson (Eastside) also filled the stat sheet, contributing nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and also blocked four shots. Rron Ukaj added eight points and seven boards.

Ranked Braves flog King

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays was the lone King scorer in double figures with 22 points in the Tornado’s 88-62 Conference Carolinas home loss to No. 15/17 UNC Pembroke at the Student Center Complex.

UNC Pembroke (10-1, 3-1), which placed five players in double figures, jumped out to a 44-30 halftime lead.

Henry Okoye added eight points and four rebounds for King (3-7, 2-2), which will host Mount Olive on Saturday for Community Appreciation Day, with all spectators admitted free of charge.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cavs go 2-0 in Puerto Rico

Five Cavaliers reached double figures in UVA-Wise’s 81-45 defeat of Universidad del Sagrado Corazon in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Josie Hester and Alexis Warren scored 15 points apiece, while Katlin Burger, Sable Burnside and Erin Egerbrecht (Science Hill) added 12 points each. Burnside also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

UVA Wise (8-3) also received five assists from Caitlyn Ross, eight boards from Allyson Fleenor and three steals by Burnside.

King drops heartbreaker

Kalaya Hall hit a layup with 3 seconds left to lift UNC Pembroke to a 73-71 Conference Carolinas victory over King.

Tori Smiley, who hit a free throw to tie the score at 71 with 14 seconds to play, led King (2-9, 2-2) with 20 points and four assists. Jaelyn West (West Ridge) tallied 14 points and eight rebounds and Le’Aije Ellington contributed 10 points in the loss.

King, which will host Mount Olive on Saturday, also received eight points from Jordan Weir.

