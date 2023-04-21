Ashleigh Davis pitched a gem and Kiarra Gross got it done at the plate.

Davis struck out a dozen in crafting a shutout and Gross went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Twin Valley Panthers posted a 15-0 Black Diamond District softball victory over the Hurley Rebels on Thursday.

Chey Davis, Leya Vanover, Skylar Vanover and Rayne Hawthorne added two hits apiece in the win.

Cherokee 8, John Battle 6: Junior Raniah Gaitor hit her third home run of the season and freshman Madison Bowery went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the John Battle Trojans in their loss to Cherokee.

Cherokee scored five times in the first inning in avenging Monday’s 15-1 setback to Battle.

Chilhowie 11, Northwood 0: Madi Preston had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Warriors scored 10 sixth inning runs to earn a Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

It was the 550th win in the coaching career of Chilhowie head coach John Sabo.

Emmaline Dowell struck out nine and allowed just three hits and also had two doubles and scored twice. Sunni Martin drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Maddie Lowe, Ella Doane and Summer Turley had hits for Northwood.

Eastside 2, Castlewood 0: Braelyn Hall scattered three hits and struck out 11 in helping the Spartans to a Cumberland District road win over the Blue Devils.

Hall also singled in a run in the first. Taylor Clay singled and scored a run and Reagan McCoy also singled and scored. Hayley Day doubled in the win.

Bailee Varney doubled and Jozy Phillips and Lexus Mullins had singles for the Blue Devils. Anna Summers struck out five for Castlewood.

Holston 7, Patrick Henry 5: Rily Cobler had three hits, scored two runs, drove in one and struck out 12 in the Cavaliers’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Sydney Bishop added three hits and three RBIs and Kinsey Bradley had two hits and scored a run for Holston, who scored seven runs from the fourth through six innings to overcome a 4-0 deficit.

Patrick Henry was led by Sophia Wright, whose triple was one of five hits for the Rebels. Marah Woodlee, Alyssa Barr and Wright also drove in runs in the loss.

Marion 12, Richlands 10

This time Marion left Tazewell County with an extra-inning win.

Six days after a 2-1, nine-inning setback to the Tazewell Bulldogs in a pitching duel, the Scarlet Hurricanes won an 11-inning slugfest against the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Ella Moss hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs in the wild victory, while Aubree Whitt and Taylor Preston also went yard.

Marion scored three times in the seventh inning to force extra innings.

The teams each scored three runs in the eighth inning, but the ‘Canes scored twice in the top of the 11th to go ahead for good.

Moss finished 4-for-7 with three RBIs, while Allie Totten also had four hits. Preston scored four runs and tallied three RBIs.

Erica Lamie homered for Richlands as she and Kailyn Breeding finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The two teams combined for 22 runs, 32 hits, 15 walks and 27 strikeouts.

BASEBALL

J.I. Burton 9, Rye Cove 0

Noa Godsey and Clay Hart combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as the Raiders recorded a Cumberland District victory.

Hart also had two hits and two RBIs, while Dauntae Keys contributed two hits to the victory.

West Ridge 10, University High 0

Carson Tate pitched a four-hit shutout and Wade Witcher rapped out three hits as the West Ridge Wolves won big.

Eastside 16, Castlewood 1

Jaxsyn Collins struck out 11 and allowed one hit over four innings and also homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs in the Spartans’ Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.

Eastside (9-2, 4-0), which scored 16 runs over the third through five innings, also got two RBIs apiece from Tanner Perry, Will Johnson and Adam Burke. Johnson had three hits and Eli McCoy, Luke Trent, Perry and Burke had two each for the Spartans.

Ryan Salyers and Xavier Sanders had a hit apiece for Castlewood (7-3, 2-2).

Grundy 5, East Ridge (Ky.) 2

Ethan Deel got the win on the mound and Wyatt Surber had two RBIs as the Golden Wave earned a victory.

Patrick Henry 12, Holston 7

Hamilton Addair went 3-for-6 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a wild, eight-inning Hogoheegee District victory.

After Holston scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to knot the score, PH pushed across five runs in the top of the eighth to grab the lead for good. The Rebels overcame 10 errors.

Chase Brown also had three hits in the win.

Twin Springs 17, Thomas Walker 5

Will Farmer and freshman Clay Ross each had four RBIs as the Twin Springs Titans trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District triumph.

Twin Springs bolted to a 7-0 lead in the triumph. Chase Daugherty added a home run, while Tristan Counts tallied three RBIs. The Titans finished with a dozen hits and benefited from five TW errors.

Farmer also got the win on the mound.

Jacob McCurry had two hits for Thomas Walker.

Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0

Corbin Dickenson and Tyosn Mitchell combined to pitch a four-hit shutout as Sullivan East vanquished Volunteer for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

Dickenson also had two hits, along with teammate Jon Beach. Avery McCoy added two clutch RBIs.

Tennessee High 11, Elizabethton 2

Ashton Leonard had three hits and Rylan Henard drove in three runs to highlight Tennessee High’s overpowering of Elizabethton.

It was the third win over the Cyclones this season for the Bristolians. Cainan Meyers struck out five over six solid innings to pick up the win on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Lebanon 0

Macy Odum assisted on Taylor Wallace’s game-winning goal as the Trojans held off Lebanon for the win. Macie Ratliff was in goal for the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Holston 2, Patrick Henry 0

Harper Collie and Conner Finley scored for Holston and Noah Cousins dished out an assist for the Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.

Hayden Sinclair had 12 saves in goal for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-2-1 on the season.

Honaker 13, Grundy 0

Zane Johnson led Honaker’s onslaught with three goals and two assists as the Tigers tore apart Grundy for a Black Diamond District victory.

Landon Marsh and Kaden Howard added two goals apiece. Also finding the back of the net for the victors were Austin Barnhart, Austin Clayburne, Aiden Dye, Zack Reynolds, Braeden Dale and Jaylon Hart.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 7, Lee High 2

Singles

Sadie Evans (L) def. Mackenzie Smith 5-5 (default); Claire Critzer (JB) def. Maya Echeverria 8-6; Allison Smith (JB) def. Micah Woliver 8-1; Hannah Jones (L) def. Kennedy Jenkins 8-6; Anna Fleenor (JB) def. Grier Crabtree 8-5; Addie Reedy (JB) def. Kate Blakemore 8-0.

Doubles

Critzer-M.Smith (JB) def. Woliver-Jones 8-3; Acadia Sah-A.Smith (JB) def. Evans-Echeverria 8-0; Fleenor-Jenkins (JB) def. Crabtree-Blakemore 8-4.

Science Hill 8, Abingdon 1

Singles

Lea McBride (SH) def. Lauren Wimmer 8-5; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Josi Reid 8-0; Lexi Bryant (SH) def. Eliza Cozart 8-0; Madison Berry (SH) def. Wrenn Rainero 8-4; Armita Kordamiri (SH) def. Katy Creasy 8-2; Lizzy Luna (SH) def. Eller Buddington 8-2 (Julie Johnson (SH) def. Cate Arney 6-1; Julie Johnson (SH) def. Melanie Bedwell 6-1).

Doubles

McBride-Reid (SH) def. Goodall-Cozart 8-6; Bryant-Kordamiri (SH) def. Rainero-Creasy 8-2; Berry-Luna (SH) def. Buddington-Bedwell 8-2.

Sullivan East 7, Cherokee 2

BOYS TENNIS

Sullivan East 8, Cherokee 1