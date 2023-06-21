Year one was a success. Year two of the Dayne Davis Football Camp is expected to be even better.

Nearly 60 area youth, from grades kindergarten through 12th grade, took advantage of the opportunity to learn from members of the University of Tennessee football team last June. Davis said the registration for Saturday's second version at Sullivan East High School has already reached into triple figures.

"Last year was a big success, no matter how many numbers we had, but this year we have already doubled what we had last year," said Davis, a former Sullivan East standout, who is now a redshirt senior offensive lineman for the Volunteers. "We have a really good roster of guys coming up to help me from here at Tennessee so we are just looking forward to it and letting kids learn something."

Just about every position on the field will be covered, led by freshman quarterback Niko Iamaleava, running backs Jabari Small and Jabari Davis - a former Tennessee standout who runs a Legends of Tennessee camp series - receiver Marquarius "Squirrel" White, linebacker/defensive back Jaylen McCollough, defensive linemen Austin Lewis, Tyler Baron and Omari Thomas and offensive linemen Parker Ball, Cooper Mays, JJ Crawford, Jackson Lampley and Davis.

"There is really not an event like this in the Tri-Cities a lot of times with the current guys that are playing [at Tennessee]," Davis said. "Just bringing guys down is good for our community, having those kids that don't always get to come to games during the season coming down and getting a couple of autographs of their favorite players."

Projected Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton was originally slated to attend, but received an invitation to the prestigious Manning Passing Academy being held this weekend in Louisiana.

"We tried to cover both sides of the ball. Pretty much every position too," said Davis, who had ultra-popular quarterback Hendon Hooker at last year's camp. "If we don't have a position covered, we have got guys who can coach that position too."

Much like last year, the attendees will be split into age groups, with the kindergarten through 6th graders going from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 9:15 a.m.

"Different age groups are in different points of life obviously," Davis said. "Those younger kids are looking to come out and learn, but more so we want to focus on them having a good time and also learning something and being able to take something home to work on. Those kids are looking for a great time. They want to catch passes from some guys like Nico. They want to run routes with Squirrel, they want to do stuff like that."

After an hour for a Pizza Plus-provided lunch and an autograph session that is part of the $60 fee, the attention will turn to the 7th through 12th graders from 1 to 3 p.m.

"In the high school camps you need to focus on stuff that these kids are going to be doing in college camps when they go," Davis said. "When I was in high school I really wasn't prepared to go to college camps and do combine drills like the 40-yard-dash and the shuttle and L-Drill and stuff like that.

"I want to try to put kids in a position where they have done it at least once before so they will be in a much better spot than I was at that age. Really just getting them the fundamentals of doing those drills to where they can take those home, work on their techniques, get their times faster and be in a good position to go to the next level."

Online registration at eventbrite.com ends today, but campers can still show up to the field on Saturday and take part in the fun.

"I have been trying to urge that registration is not closed, we will still be accepting campers that just want to walk in and pay with cash or card," said Davis, who added that autograph tickets for anyone interested not involved in the camp is $25, also from noon to 1 p.m.

"For the autograph session you don't have to be there at 9:15 to register. We will be having someone at the registration table before the autograph session to get those older kids too," he said. "If somebody doesn't have a camper involved, but wants to come and get some autographs, we are selling autograph session tickets for $25 and you can get as many autographs as you want."

Among the sponsors this year is D1 Training, a training facility located near Knoxville that is opening a location in Johnson City in September, with each camp participant receiving a free month's membership at the location. Other sponsors include Pizza Plus, Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Guthrie Dentistry, BSN Sports, JTH Industrial and Impact Community Center.

"D1 originated here in Knoxville. They have got a location in Hardin Valley I go to a lot. It is a really big-time combine training, prep training, stuff like that," Davis said. "It is even for adults, not just for kids in sports. It is for adults, anybody looking for a gym. It will be one-of-a kind facility there in Northeast Tri-Cities, Every kid that registers K through 12 will get a free month of training there at D1."

The benefits of the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) legislation has allowed athletes like Davis to provide such events to the region.

"I am not looking to make a fortune off this. The money I am making is going to pay the guys that are coming up. They are taking time out of their weekend to come help me and be around the kids." he said. "The money I am getting is going to them and then I am making a donation to the Patriot Pride Association. Really the money is going back to the guys that are coming to help and going back to East and the Bluff City community there."

He is certainly appreciative of the sponsors who have helped him bring this event to the Tri-Cities.

"NIL has really opened up the opportunity to do stuff like this. Without NIL we wouldn't be able to do things like this, really to this extent," he said. "We would be able to have something on a way smaller scale probably, but NIL has allowed us to partner with businesses like D1, Pizza Plus, Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, those people that want to have a part in it.

"We have been able to do that stuff with NIL and that has opened up a lot of doors for us to be able to give back."