Daunting two-game stretch follows breakthrough for Bucs: Ranked foes up next for ETSU

Win number one in the Southern Conference was secured last Saturday at VMI.

There were plenty of smiles in the locker room after that 44-21 win over the Keydets.

“It was very nice. I’m very happy for our guys. We overcame some adversity and it was just really good to get a win,” East Tennessee State first-year head coach George Quarles said. “Seeing a happy locker room — there’s nothing quite like that.

“It’s like I told our guys, enjoy this, because winning a college football game is tough and it’s nothing to take for granted. And to win the way we did made it extra special.”

That was a needed win for the Buccaneers, with the next two games involving ranked teams.

“I felt like it went great. We needed that to come together. Like coach said, finishing the second half,” ETSU defensive back Jawan Martin said. “I feel like that was our problem in the first part of the season. So that’s what we harped on all week was finishing the second half, so once we got that job done, it was a big relief.”

The schedule for the next two weeks will be a challenge, with ETSU (3-3, 1-3) traveling to face No. 11 Mercer on Saturday. The Bears are currently tied at the top of the Southern Conference with Chattanooga – which defeated the Bucs two weeks ago – and No. 15 Samford, which will visit ETSU next Saturday.

All three are ranked among the top 15, with Furman also receiving votes.

Mercer (5-1, 3-0) has scored at least 42 points in four games this season, and allowed no more than 14 in any game other than a second week loss at Auburn. The Bears are 3-4 against ETSU, but have lost four of the last five against the Buccaneers.

“Mercer is a really talented team and they’re playing really well. They’ve pretty much blown out all of their opponents except Auburn,” said Quarles, who coached with Mercer head coach Drew Cronic for one season at Furman. “It’s not surprising how he’s flipped it down there.”

Leading the Bears is quarterback Fred Payton, who has started six games this season and has thrown 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. That number certainly caught the eye of the Bucs. His favorite target is Devon Harper, who has 30 catches for 413 yards and seven scores.

That will provide a challenge to the ETSU secondary, which has been led by Alijah Huzzie, who has four interceptions, and redshirt junior defensive back Quinn Smith.

“That puts a little chip on our shoulder,” Smith said. “We’re definitely up for the challenge and can’t wait to compete. The quarterback is really good when you look at his numbers.”

Huzzie is among the nation’s leaders in interceptions and Quarles hopes he will get a chance to add to that total against the Bears.

“I think he’ll get challenged Saturday against two of the best receivers in our league,” he said.

“He’s been great. He’s quick to give other people credit, but the way he competes and goes after the ball, I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to (succeed) because he’s going to get chances if people keep throwing at him.”

It isn’t just offense that is clicking for the Bears. Not only do they lead the SoCon with 38.7 points per game, but the defense is also on top, allowing just 13.7 a game. Not surprisingly, they are also leading the league in total offensive and defensive yards.

Quarles knows all about those numbers produced by the Bears, engineered by Cronic, a former head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne.

“He has got a unique system offensively, and they’ve obviously been playing really well defensively,” Quarles said. “It’s a tough challenge, but it’s just like every other game in this league. It just feels like every week it’s a one-possession game or a tight game. This one is no different.”

Jacob Saylors led ETSU to the win over VMI with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Among his blockers was fullback Juwan Martin, who has quite a lineage with football. His uncle, Tim Martin, played at Marshall from 1994-97 and actually owned a NASCAR Truck Series team with former Thundering Herd legend Randy Moss.

Martin added that the driver of that truck was also named Tim Martin. He also has a cousin who played at Marshall, also from 1994-97, and has another cousin who has committed to play for the Thundering Herd.

“It’s always been there. My dad was a good athlete but he didn’t pursue that in life,” Martin said. “Growing up with a single mom, I got into football in the fifth grade and then it helped me build a brother-ship and develop as a man. It’s just something that stuck with me and I love it.”

He hopes to do his part to help the Buccaneers win the race on the football field on Saturday. Staying close will be key, with the Bears winning by 20 points a game.

“I feel like it was good for us,” said Martin, of the win over VMI. “Like Quinn said, finishing (is key). What they say about Mercer is that the game is usually over at halftime. Well that’s when our defense has played their best.

“So when we get the ball on offense, we have to make the most of those opportunities when they give us the ball back. We got to set them forward and get some points on the board.”

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 4 p.m. at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Georgia.