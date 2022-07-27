Damascus-based group raises more than $1 million to fight rare forms of cancer

More than 1,000 miles separates Damascus, Virginia from Houston, Texas but that distance may seem a bit shorter Saturday during the 13th annual Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer.

The event, which features an 18-mile bike ride and 5K walk, was created by the late Penny Garrett and her family as a way to raise funds for rare cancer research. At that time, Garrett was undergoing treatment for a rare sarcoma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

She established the Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation in 2010 to raise funds and awareness about the need for more research and treatment options for rare cancers, which don’t receive the bulk of funding.

Complications from the treatment claimed her life in 2014 but her friends and family continue pressing on and have now raised more than $1 million for rare cancer research at MD Anderson.

Dr. Robert Benjamin, chairman of the Sarcoma Medical Oncology Department at MD Anderson, looks forward to making the trek to Damascus again this weekend.

“This is very unique. We have had other donors – sometimes very large donors on an individual basis – but there is only one other event like this one, where a family has organized community efforts. This is not the only one, but it is the primary one,” Benjamin said Wednesday. “It’s astounding that a community as small as where the Garretts live would be able to organize and sustain an event like this over the years.”

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m., with riders departing by bus about 10 a.m. A kickoff event with silent auction, dinner and live music is scheduled Friday at 6 p.m.

The National Institute of Health defines a rare cancer as one with fewer than 40,000 new cases per year but rare cancers account for about 25% of all cancer cases and cancer deaths in the U.S., according to MD Anderson. They include brain, cervical, gall bladder, metastatic melanoma, pediatric, pancreatic, sarcoma, stomaDanasch and uterine cancers.

MD Anderson and other world-class cancer treatment centers raise millions of dollars annually but much of that money is directed to more commonly diagnosed disease. That’s one reason this event means so much, Benjamin said.

“To an extremely small department at MD Anderson, $1 million is a lot of money. It has continued to help us over the years to get a lot of things done,” he said. “When it comes to clinical trials, big drug companies that support most clinical trials in this country are interested in big markets so they can get themselves paid back. Sarcomas and other rare tumors never rank very high – they are a small market. So we are always struggling with coming up with funding with how we can help support our efforts to continue to advance the field.

“That’s where funds from the Penny Garrett Foundation have been immensely helpful because it allows us to do the kinds of research that wouldn’t be of major interest to big pharma but are helpful to the people who suffer from sarcomas,” he said.

There have been advances in treatment, he said and patients have “more options.”

“There has been improvement but it’s not a whole world of difference from when we treated Penny,” he said.

Last year’s event saw more than 30 teams from across this region and the U.S. south and east raise more than $90,000. This year’s goal is to raise another $100,000 and they have already raised more than $42,000. The foundation is a registered nonprofit and every dollar is donated to MD Anderson for research.

People can still get involved, event co-organizer Patrick French said.

Anyone can go to the website and make a donation or sign up to start a riding team. An initial donation of $500 per team is requested. People can purchase tickets to the dinner and silent auction for $25 in advance on the website or $30 at the door. Friday’s event will be held at Black Horse Resort in Damascus.

The silent auction includes a round of golf for four at The Virginian, a round of golf at Glenrochie in Abingdon, paintings and art from local artists, vacation rental properties and other items.

People can come to Damascus Town Park on Saturday morning for the opening ceremonies, cancer survivor’s recognition and the check presentation to MD Anderson.

Benjamin said he’s looking forward to returning after missing last year’s event and 2020, when it was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“It’s an incredible tribute to Penny and her ability to stimulate the people around her to get something done,” Benjamin said. “Penny was the kind of person who inspired love in everybody who met her. She was a genuinely good human being. She’s made everybody continue to help her cause, even after she’s gone. A lot of that credit goes to her family who continued the support; who continued the event to honor her. But there are so few in this world that have been able to do something like this.”

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC