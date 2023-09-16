For many NASCAR fans, it was the dream scenario.

Picture Dale Earnhardt Jr. leading a race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Friday’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 marked the first time since 2017 that the former Cup Series driver and resident folk hero had competed on the BMS high banks.

Dale Jr., 48, was the oldest driver in the event by nearly 10 years, but he still has the touch.

In between mastering the turns and executing clean passes Earnhardt exchanged quips with his crew chief.

“I was having fun out here,” Earnhardt said.

Alas, this dream went up in smoke.

After leading 47 laps, Earnhardt was forced to retire from the event on lap 271 when a fire erupted inside his car.

“Somehow or another, the shifter caught on fire. I saw smoke in the car and I smelled it,” said Earnhardt, who was running fourth at the time. “I got a hole in my pants and I was probably going to get blistered in another lap.”

Despite his 30th place finish and destroyed fire suit, Earnhardt was in a jubilant mood when his Junior Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier pulled off a long-awaited triumph.

Dale Jr. rode to Victory Lane on the side of the Allgaier car, and then shared some heavy thoughts in a post-race interview.

For example, what was Earnhardt’s mood before the race since he didn’t have a guaranteed spot in the field and had to advance via qualifying?

“I was more nervous than I’ve probably ever been before a race,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve never had to sweat it out or worry about something happening and missing the show. That’s not fun. It’s the worst feeling ever.”

While his fans enjoyed this Disney-like show, Earnhardt was a better ending.

“I was just so disappointed we didn’t get to finish where we wanted to,” Earnhardt said. “At the same time, I was happy about our car winning. I couldn’t wait to see Justin Victory Lane and tell him how proud and happy I was.”

Earnhardt was also proud of his own effort, especially considering how his last two NASCAR adventures turned out.

Dale Jr. finished in the No. 14 spot at Richmond in 2021, and was 11th at Martinsville in 2022.

“I overachieved in my eyes in terms of how I ran,” Earnhardt said. “I gained some confidence to try to do one race here and one there for a couple more years.

“The last couple of races had me really wondering, ‘Damn, do I need to not do this anymore. I’m wasn’t really getting anything out of running 15th and struggling. Maybe I just need to run at certain tracks I love.’"

The love affair between Earnhardt and Bristol Motor Speedway fans is mutual.