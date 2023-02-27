ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Point guard Lina Lyon scored 23 points and Olivia Holly made six 3-pointers while scoring 19 to lead Elizabethton past Tennessee High, 72-39, in a Region 1-AAA girls basketball semifinal Monday night at Treadway Gym.

The Cyclones (27-4) secured a sectional berth with the victory and will take on Greeneville (26-7) in the region championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Greene Devils outlasted Cocke County, 75-68, in overtime in the nightcap.

Tennessee High ended its season with a record of 17-16. It was the first season the Vikings have advanced to the region since 2016, and they won a regional quarterfinal at Grainger.

“I think our team as a whole has gotten extremely better, and I think that is a credit to Kendall [Cross] and Bridget’s [Flaherty] leadership,” Tennessee High coach Amanda Vance said. “They were locked in. So everybody else kind of followed. They played hard and everybody else did. I think that’s really good to have seniors that show such good leadership.”

The Vikings were overmatched from the get-go against Elizabethon, which jumped out to a 21-2 lead and expanded it to 36-10 with 50 seconds left in the first half.

“I thought our kids executed well on that end [defense],” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “Our rotating caused them to not get a lot of open looks. I thought we did a really good job the first half.”

Along with Lyon’s scoring, passing and ball-handling, she also made things tough for Cross.

“Cross is a fantastic point guard,” Andrews said. “She’s one of those kids that’s right-handed but would rather go left. If you’ve not done your homework – not studied on what they do, they’re gonna get you in some situations. Lina’s done her homework. … She’s not big at all, but she uses her speed to her advantage.”

Marlee Mathena and Renna Lane scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cyclones.

Cross led the Vikings with nine points.

“It was a good season,” Vance said. “We went to the regionals. Our team hasn’t gone to the regionals since 2016.

“And then we won a game in the regionals, and that was amazing. Grainger was a tough game, for sure. It was low scoring and good defense on both ends, rough, tough.

“It’s been a blast. It’s been so fun to coach them. I’m glad I had this opportunity.”

Cross and Flaherty are the only two seniors for Tennessee High.

“Credit to Tennessee High,” Andrews said. “It’s not easy going to Granger and winning. That’s a tough place to play. To be able to go to Granger and win kind of got our girls’ attention.

“I thought all year long that Coach Vance and her staff have done a fantastic job. They beat some good teams. I thought they did a good job putting those kids in situations to be successful throughout the whole year, and they’ve got a lot of good pieces coming back. It’ll be exciting for them and it’s going to be a terror for us.”

Greeneville got double-figure scoring from Chloe Marsh (20), Lauren Bailey (17) and Kyla Jobe (13) while prevailing a nail-biter.

Cocke County’s Blake Clevenger hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Clevenger scored 22 points. Paige Niethammer (20) and Adisen McNealy (14) also scored in double digits for Cocke County, which ended the season with a 20-12 record.