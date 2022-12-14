 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA

Curry injures shoulder in loss

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury.

Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, who lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, fell to 2-12 on the road.

Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade. Haliburton rebounded from his lowest-scoring game with the Pacers — one point — by going 9 of 17 from the field and making five 3s.

Magic 135, Hawks 124

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks for their fourth straight victory.Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020 season.

People are also reading…

Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

DeAndre Hunter scored 20 of his 25 points in the second quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 19 points and 16 assists. The Hawks have lost five of six.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police identify shooting victims

Police identify shooting victims

One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…

Graham is unbeaten Class 2 champs

Graham is unbeaten Class 2 champs

Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.

“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come  out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.

Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

With 57 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football finals at Salem Stadium, George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith was sacked by Austin Roberts of the Gladiators and crumpled awkwardly to the turf.

He was tended to by members of GW’s training staff and had to be helped off the field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts