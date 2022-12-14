Curry injures shoulder in loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury.
Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, who lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, fell to 2-12 on the road.
Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade. Haliburton rebounded from his lowest-scoring game with the Pacers — one point — by going 9 of 17 from the field and making five 3s.
Magic 135, Hawks 124
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks for their fourth straight victory.Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020 season.
Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
DeAndre Hunter scored 20 of his 25 points in the second quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 19 points and 16 assists. The Hawks have lost five of six.