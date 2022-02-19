CUMBERLAND DISTRICT TOURNEY FINALS: Burton girls win, Eastside boys win in OT

WISE, Va. – It pays to peak at the right time of year.

The girls basketball team at J.I. Burton High School knows that well as the Raiders are playing well in the postseason and earned a 46-42 overtime win over regular-season champion Thomas Walker in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

“Years ago when I was in school the Raiders were a tournament team,” said J.I. coach Terry Sturgill. “Tournament time, the Raiders showed up. Right now, we’re playing good ball, we’re clicking at the right time.”

With the Pioneers up 41-40 and less than a minute to go in overtime, Abby Phipps drove to the basket and kissed one off the glass to score her eighth point. It was clutch.

“Abby has stepped up the last four or five games,” Sturgill said. “She has become a leader and she’s playing great ball. I don’t think she came out of the game [in the semifinals] against Eastside and she only came out a few minutes this game. She didn’t want to come out, but I wanted to give her a short break.”

The Pioneers had a costly turnover and then committed a foul. Junior Anyah Hollinger, who was 2-of-9 from the line at that point, confidently made two free throws to give J.I. Burton some breathing room with a 44-41 advantage with 26 seconds remaining.

“I had missed quite a few,” Hollinger said. “I knew we could really use those last two. I slowed down, took my time, and was able to make both.”

After a missed shot by Thomas Walker, Taylor Phipps made two clutch foul shots to put the lead at five. Patricia Bigge scored for the Pioneers as they pulled within three but only three ticks were left on the clock. A Raider turnover gave Thomas Walker a slim chance, but a desperation shot at the buzzer wouldn’t go.

Lakin Burke totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Bigge added 15 points and 10 boards in the loss.

“I have to tip my hat to J.I. Burton and the job Terry Sturgill has done,” said Thomas Walker coach Allen Trent. “From what they were at the beginning of the season to where they are now, he’s done an excellent, excellent job.”

Thomas Walker was only 15-of-43 from the field, making only 29 percent of their shots. J.I. Burton was just a little better, making 35 percent of its shots from the floor, but it was enough for a win in OT.

“He went to his horses, Anyah and [Kaylee] Jenkins,” Trent said. “He had them spaced out and they made a couple more shots than we did.”

Jenkins, a senior, finished with 13 points to lead the Raiders, and Hollinger was close behind with 12 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Rehgan Sensabaugh had six points and seven rebounds in limited action because of foul trouble.

“This feels great,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never been in this position before. I’m proud of my teammates and how we all played.”

In Region 1D play next week, J.I. Burton will travel to Grundy, while Thomas Walker hosts Chilhowie.

In a game that went overtime and did not end until 11:30 p.m., Eastside took a 48-47 win over J.I. Burton in the boys championship.

Eastside 50, Rye Cove 42

After winning the past six tournament championships, Eastside had to settle for third place and a regional tournament bid. Freshman Azzy Hammonds scored 23 points as the Spartans stopped Rye Cove.

“Man, it feels like it’s been a month since we’ve had a win,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff, whose club had lost three in a row. “We had a tough three-game stretch. It is good to put one together and get a win to qualify for the region. We’ll see what happens there.”

The Spartans hadn’t won since Taylor Clay was injured.

“When Taylor went down, it changed everything,” Ruff said. “It’s pretty much like a football team losing their starting quarterback. I think Taylor is the most versatile athlete in the Cumberland. It hurt. We”

Rye Cove made it interesting, the Eagles led 26-23 early in the second half. Hammonds powered an 11-2 run to end the third quarter as the Spartans took control of the game. The Eagles couldn’t make a run in the fourth quarter.

Kaylee Lamb (18 points) and Naquila Harless (11 points) led the way for Rye Cove.

Lexi Love pulled 15 boards for the Spartans.

“I hated not being in the championship game,” Ruff said. “But it is what it is. No one’s feeling sorry for you this time of year. When you’re down, you just have to find a way to win.”