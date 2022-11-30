Cumberland District Girls Basketball Capsules

Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. J.I. Burton (4) 24

2. Eastside (2) 22

3. Twin Springs 17

4. (tie) Rye Cove 11

Thomas Walker 11

6. Castlewood 5

J.I. Burton Raiders

Coach: Terry Sturgill

Last season: 16-9

Key returners: Abby Phipps, G, sr.; Anyah Hollinger, G, sr.; Rehgan Sensabaugh, C, soph.; Abigail Absher, F, jr.; Maci Sensabaugh, F, jr.; Kaylen Fields, G, jr.; Taylor Phipps, F, jr.

Promising newcomer: Sarah Williams, G, soph.

Key loss: Kaylee Jenkins, G

Outlook: Three returning starters from a 16-win squad that won the Cumberland District tournament and a talented transfer put J.I. Burton at the top of the league’s preseason poll.

Sophomore center Rehgan Sensabaugh and senior guard Anyah Hollinger were both second-team All-Cumberland District selections last season, while Abby Phipps and Abigail Absher were honorable mention choices.

Abby Phipps, Taylor Phipps and Hollinger made clutch plays in Burton’s 46-42 overtime triumph over Thomas Walker in the finals of the 2022 Cumberland District tournament. The Raiders saw their season end with a 46-39 setback to Grundy in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tourney.

Added to Burton’s experienced core is sophomore guard Sarah Williams, who averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals last season for the Class 3 Abingdon Falcons and was a second-team All-Mountain 7 District honoree.

Coach’s Quote: “This year I believe we have grown up on the court. We now have experience and leadership.”

Eastside Spartans

Coach: Terri Anne Hill Funk

Last season: 16-10

Key returners: Azzy Hammons, G, soph.; Reagan McCoy, F/C, sr.; Lexi Carter, F/C jr.; Taylor Clay, G/F, jr.; Rylie Compton, soph.; Maddie Compton, soph.

Promising newcomers: Haley Frazier, F, fr.; Brooklynn “B.J.” Johnson, G/F, fr.; Shelby Stanley, G, fr.; Destiny Gibson, F, jr.

Key losses: Carter Powers; Lexi Love

Outlook: The Eastside Spartans have a new head coach, but the crew from Coeburn figures to still contend for the Cumberland District crown.

Terri Anne Hill Funk takes over as the boss for Barry Ruff, who resigned his position in August. Funk was Eastside’s first coach when the school opened in the fall of 2011 and also had a stint leading the program at now-defunct St. Paul.

She inherits a team led by two players who were first-team All-Cumberland District selections during the 2021-22 season in Azzy Hammons and Taylor Clay.

Hammons averaged 20.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.2 assists per game last season in a fantastic freshman campaign. She poured in 40 points in a late-season triumph over Twin Springs.

Clay (14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.5 spg) had her sophomore season cut short due to a knee injury, but is back to full speed. She is one of the top all-around female athletes in Southwest Virginia.

Reagan McCoy (3.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Lexi Carter (1.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg) have varsity experience too.

Hammons, Clay and Carter combined for 50 points and McCoy pulled down 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 57-54 season-opening win over Marion.

Coach’s Quote: “I have high expectations for the team this season. Hard work paired with fundamental defense will be our focus.”

Twin Springs Titans

Coach: Robin Tiller

Last season: 8-13

Key returners: Kayli Dunn, G, sr.; Ryleigh Gillenwater G/F, sr.; Preslie Larkins, G/F, sr.; Kaylee Keith, G, sr.; Katlin Castle, G/F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Sarah Davidson, G, fr.; Makenzie Gillenwater, F, fr.

Key losses: Chloe Gilmer; Emma Dingus

Outlook: The Twin Springs Titans showed signs of progress last season under new head coach Rob Tiller and will look to take the next step this winter.

Senior guard Kayli Dunn is the catalyst for the Titans and was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection after joining the team in January as a transfer. She has committed to NCAA Division II Lees-McRae College and averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game last season.

Ryleigh Gillenwater, Preslie Larkins, Kaylee Keith and Katlin Castle also have valuable varsity experience. Amica Dooley, Abbie Taylor, Sarah Davidson and Makenzie Gillenwater provide the Titans with depth.

Coach’s Quote: “We are a team full of experience and leadership that is determined to prove themselves. We have had a full offseason and summer together and these girls have put in countless hours of work and as always when the work is put in success will follow. Excited to be tested by the always tough Cumberland District and with continued drive and perseverance this season the sky's the limit for this team. These girls have bought into what we are doing with the program and take pride in the name on their jerseys and the community it represents.”

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Kelly Franklin Hood

Last season: 10-13

Key returners: Gracie Turner, jr.; Naquila Harless, soph.; Alexa Goins, soph.; Madeline Love, sr.; Emma Gibson, sr.

Promising newcomers: Kenzie Hood; Lexie Holland

Key loss: Vivian Boles

Outlook: Rye Cove opened the season in style with a 53-20 win over the Lee High Generals on Tuesday as Gracie Turner matched Lee High’s entire scoring output by herself with 20 points and also hauled down 10 rebounds.

Turner was a second-team All-Cumberland District honoree last winter, as was Naquila Harless.

Freshman Lexie Holland had 13 points in her first varsity game for the Eagles.

Alexa Goins, Madeline Love, Harley Mosley, Emma Gibson and Johnna Turner also got in the scoring column for Rye Cove.

Coach’s Quote: “Our team was young last year, but we can’t use that as an excuse this season. Those freshmen saw a ton of minutes on the varsity level last year and know what is expected now every single day. We could struggle to score, so it will be important for us to play gritty defense and control the boards every night.”

Thomas Walker Pioneers

Coach: Allen Trent

Last season: 18-8

Key returner: Patricia Bigge, C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Sarah McPherson, G, jr.; Maddie Marcum, F, fr.; Chloe Marcum, F, jr.; Kalli Woods, G, soph.

Key losses: Lakin Burke; Tenley Jackson; Autumn Collingsworth

Outlook: It will be a rebuilding season for defending Cumberland District champion Thomas Walker as one of the best players in program history graduated and is now competing at the collegiate level.

Post player Lakin Burke averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block per game during the 2021-22 season en route to being named Cumberland player of the year. She is already making an impact at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Patricia Bigge is the only notable returnee for the Pioneers as she averaged 11 points and nine rebounds a season ago in earning first-team all-district honors.

Kalli Woods, Sarah McPherson, Madi Marcum, Chloe Marcum, Ariss Vanover, Madison Bailey and Kendra Spurlock are among the new faces for the Pioneers. TW committed 36 turnovers in a 69-17 season-opening loss to Richlands on Tuesday.

Coach’s Quote: “If I could pick one phrase I want to emphasize this season, it would be ‘learn on the job.’ Our numbers have taken a devastating hit with three players graduating and four more projected starters undergoing career-ending injuries. With only one returning player, there will be several new players in starting roles. This has led to several people already counting us out and writing us off. However, I am extremely excited for what this year brings. We have players eager to learn and willing to do what is needed. By the season's end, we may not be where people placed us, but we will be the team you don't want to face come February.”

Castlewood Blue Devils

Coach: Derek Allen

Last season: 5-16

Key returners: Madison Sutherland, G, soph.; Tiffany Proffitt, F, sr.; Bri Phillips, G, jr.; Bailee Varney, F, soph.; Kimber Amos, G, sr.

Promising newcomers: Anna Summers, F, fr.; Charleigh Hall, G, fr.

Key loss: Montana Sutherland

Outlook: Castlewood might be the most improved team in the Cumberland District with four returning starters and a pair of talented freshmen in the fold.

Madison Sutherland, Tiffany Proffitt, Bri Phillips, Bailee Varney and Kimber Amos have plenty of varsity experience.

Meanwhile, freshmen Anna Summers and Charleigh Hall figure to play important roles for the Blue Devils.

In Monday night’s 39-37 triumph over Tri-Cities Christian, the quintet of Proffitt (10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Sutherland (five points, eight assists, six steals), Summers (nine points, 18 rebounds), Hall (eight points, four assists) and Varney (seven points, four rebounds) played well as the Blue Devils began the season in positive fashion.

Coach’s Quote: “This season I believe that we are going to be able to compete more than we have in the past because of this group of girls’ work ethic, determination and also wanting to help us build the program.”