Cumberland boys could feature tight race

Cumberland District Boys

Boys Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Eastside (3) 23

Twin Springs (3) 23

3. J.I. Burton 16

4. Thomas Walker 12

5. Rye Cove 11

6. Castlewood 5

Eastside Spartans

Coach: Patrick Damron

Last season: 18-11

Key returners: Eli McCoy, F/C, sr.; Shawn Mullins, G, sr.; Cole Mullins, G, sr.; Jaxsyn Collins, F, sr.; Ben Sutherland, G, jr.; Evan Mullins, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Kaleb Lawson, G, sr.; Jack Ramey, G, sr.; Nathan Fields, G, jr.

Key losses: Jordan Gray; Ean Bright; Reece Mullins

Outlook: It was another successful season for the Eastside Spartans last winter as they won the Cumberland District tournament, finished as Region 1D runner-up and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state tourney under savvy head coach Patrick Damron.

Senior Eli McCoy is one of the top players in Southwest Virginia and averaged 15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game a season ago. He scored the 1,000th point of his career in Tuesday night’s overtime loss to Lebanon.

Shawn Mullins and Cole Mullins will play key roles as varsity veterans. Shawn Mullins was an honorable mention All-Cumberland pick during the 2021-22 season.

Jaxsyn Collins, Ben Sutherland, Evan Mullins, Kaleb Lawson, Jack Ramey and Nathan Fields are other names to remember. The Spartans always tend to get better as the season progresses.

Coach’s Quote: “We hope to stay healthy and work extremely hard each day. The Cumberland District looks to be competitive this year top to bottom. We must develop great practice habits to have a chance in the Cumberland and Region 1D.”

Twin Springs Titans

Coach: Tyler Webb

Last season: 19-9

Key returners: Connor Lane, G, sr.; Bradley Owens, F, sr.; Brady Castle, G, sr.; Tristan Counts, F/C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Connor Hughes; Abel Dingus; Ian Mullins

Key loss: Mason Elliott

Outlook: It was a season to remember in 2021-22 for the Twin Springs Titans.

They competed in the prestigious Arby’s Classic tournament in Bristol, won their first regional title since 2008 and advanced to the state semifinals.

Their season ended with a 63-39 loss to eventual Class 1 state champion Auburn.

Connor Lane is the reigning Cumberland District player of the year and he and Bradley Owens are one of the top duos in the VHSL’s smallest classification.

Owens and Lane each scored 25 points in Tuesday night’s 68-52 victory over Patrick Henry.

Finding someone else to step up and help the co-stars will be pivotal in clutch moments and it happened last season when Tristan Counts scored 13 points in the regional finals against Eastside.

Brady Castle, Ryan Horne, Andrew Salyer, Ian Mullins, Connor Hughes, Abel Dingus and Colten Kilgore round out the list of contributors for Twin Springs.

Coach’s Quote: “We are just focused on getting better every day. I know that’s coach speak, but if we commit to that process we will have a chance to win games.”

J.I. Burton Raiders

Coach: Caleb Church

Last season: 13-12

Key returners: Noa Godsey, G, sr.; Clay Hart, G/F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Maxwell Gilliam; Ian Tate; Colin Hart; Isaiah Sturgill; Brad Lane

Key losses: Zac Campbell; Lonnie Lindsey; Jaymen Buchanan

Outlook: Fourth-year J.I. Burton head coach Caleb Church will put a quality team on the court once again.

The Raiders won the Region 1D title in 2021 and reached the regional quarterfinals last winter.

Noa Godsey is one of the Cumberland District’s top all-around athletes and is a reliable scorer for the Raiders. He was a second-team all-district honoree a season ago.

Clay Hart is the other player with the most big-game experience for the Raiders.

Braxton Williams, Maxwell Gilliam, Dalton Sturgill, Dauntae Keys, Ian Tate, Colin Hart and Brad Lane are other players to watch. Gilliam had 25 points in Monday’s 47-45 victory over Grundy.

Coach’s Quote: “I can’t wait to see what the season holds. This group of seniors were freshmen when I came to Burton. They have had a lot of success throughout their career here and I would love to see them go out on a high note. Our plan is to just take it one day at a time and get better every day. I believe if we do this, we could have a successful season.”

Thomas Walker Pioneers

Coach: Clay Jeffers

Last season: 8-16

Key returners: Cameron Grabeel, F, sr.; Nick Kimberlin, G, jr.; Tanner Epperly, C, jr.; Adam Hollandsworth, G, sr.

Promising newcomers: Aiden Grabeel; Blake Will; Hunter Collins

Key loss: Zack Kidwell

Outlook: Cameron Grabeel and Nick Kimberlin form a potent one-two scoring combo for Thomas Walker.

Grabeel averaged 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year. He is also one of the Cumberland District’s top golfers and baseball players.

Kimberlin averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds a season ago and had 27 points earlier this season in a triumph over Cumberland Gap.

Both guys were second-team All-Cumberland District selections following the 2021-22 season.

Nick Epperly (7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Adam Hollandsworth, Aiden Grabeel, Blake Will and Hunter Collins are other names to remember.

Coach’s Quote: “Everyone in our program is … eager for the opportunity to keep growing. We took a lot of close losses on the chin last year with a young team. We were a couple of bounces of the ball away from a completely different season, but the lessons we learned and the growth we made is irreplaceable. We look forward to continuing that growth throughout the year and showing what this group is capable of.”

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Michael Paul Berry

Last season: 18-4

Key returners: Jay Bowen, jr.; Kaden Chavez, jr.

Promising newcomers: Logan Barnett, G, jr.; Payton Darnell, G, jr.; Brayden McElyea, G, soph.; Carter Roach-Hodge, G/F, fr.; Will Rollins, F, fr.; Luke Jessee, F, fr.; Jacob Jessee, F, fr.; Jack Barnette, C, sr.; Isiah Bishop, G, sr.

Key loss: Ethan Chavez; Matthew Rhoton; Zach Baker; Andrew Jessee; Titus Homenick

Outlook: After compiling a 29-8 record over the previous two seasons, rebuilding mode has begun as the Eagles will be relying on plenty of newcomers.

Ethan Chavez, a smooth 6-foot-7 standout, averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game is the most noticeable departure.

Jay Bowen and Kaden Chavez are the guys who have varsity experience.

Four freshmen were on the preseason roster. The Eagles entered Thursday with an 0-4 mark.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited about the brand of basketball that this group brings to the table. We are young, but these kids play extremely hard. We hope to improve throughout the course of the season and peak at the right time.”

Castlewood Blue Devils

Coach: Patrick Wade

Last season: 4-16

Key returners: Cayden Dishman, G/F, jr.; Joe Dotson, C, sr.; Aiden Glovier, G, jr.

Promising newcomers: Payton King, jr.; Forrest McConnell, jr.; Mason Mullins, fr.

Key losses: Brad McCoy; Josh Hall; Rafe Cooper

Outlook: Cayden Dishman is the cornerstone for the Castlewood Blue Devils as he has led the way in the season’s early stages. He was an honorable mention All-Cumberland District pick a season ago and fared well on the football field in the fall.

Jimmy Shouse, Xavier Sanders, Forrest McConnell, Payton King, Joe Dotson, Mason Mullins and Aiden Glovier are contributing too for second-year head coach Patrick Wade.

After losing their top scorer (Brad McCoy) and leading rebounder (Rafe Cooper) from last winter, the Blue Devils have dropped their first five games of the season.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited for this season. I think that we have some edges to sharpen. We are playing a tough non-district schedule to prepare us for the ultra-competitive Cumberland District and Region D. We are trying to round into shape when we start our district schedule and be playing our best basketball. I like the makeup of this team and their moxie.”